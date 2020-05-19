NFL owners table resolution to incentivize minority hires

The proposal to incentivize the hiring of minority coaching and front office candidates will be set aside for another day.

NFL Network's Jim Trotter reported Tuesday that NFL owners tabled the resolution that would give teams enhanced draft stock for hiring minority candidates as head coaches or primary football executives (i.e. general managers), per a source informed of the decision.

The decision to table the vote is generally a move owners employ when a proposal doesn't have enough support. The resolution could be reworked before going back to a vote at a later date. However, Commissioner Roger Goodell said a lack of support is not necessarily the reason behind tabling the resolution.

"We table resolutions frequently because the discussion leads to ideas that could make it more effective," Goodell said, via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Goodell added there was a "very positive reaction" to the resolution.

Trotter reported last week that the incentivizing minority hires was one topic owners were expected to discuss in Tuesday's Virtual League Meeting. The idea was met with criticism by many, including some minority coaches, NFL Network's Steve Wyche previously reported.