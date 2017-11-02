NFL HONORS VETERANS, ACTIVE DUTY SERVICE MEMBERS AND FAMILIES WITH SALUTE TO SERVICE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 11/2/17
Each year, the NFL and its 32 teams come together to honor and support members of the military as part of the NFL's Salute to Service. The league's year-round military appreciation efforts culminate in November with NFL Salute to Service games and other special events honoring veterans, active duty service members and their families.
The NFL works with its core military nonprofit partners to show gratitude for all those who have served our country. The NFL, along with its partners, is proud to support the Pat Tillman Foundation, TAPS, USO and Wounded Warrior Project, to fund programs and provide resources that positively impact active duty and veteran military members and their families. Since 2011, more than $17 million has been raised through Salute to Service to support the league's military nonprofit partners.
New this year, for every use of #SalutetoService on Twitter, the NFL will donate $5 to its military nonprofit partners, up to a total of $5 million.
A new Salute to Service PSA will debut tonight during the Bills-Jets Thursday Night Football game, available exclusively on NFL Network. The spot features Seattle Seahawks WR DOUG BALDWIN, Philadelphia Eagles S MALCOLM JENKINS, Philadelphia Eagles DE CHRIS LONG and Tennessee Titans TE DELANIE WALKER discussing their personal ties to the military and expressing gratitude for our nation's service members. Visit NFL.com/Salute to learn more.
Below are examples of how the NFL works with partners to use donations:
Pat Tillman Foundation
The NFL partners with the Pat Tillman Foundation to honor leaders who exemplify Pat's enduring legacy of service. The NFL's contributions support the Tillman Scholar program, which provides active-duty service members, veterans and military spouses with academic scholarships, a national network and professional development opportunities, so they are empowered to make an impact. With the NFL's support, more than 500 Tillman Scholars are now pursuing careers in medicine, business, law, science, education and the arts. The NFL's contributions also support the annual Tillman Honors and Pat Tillman Leadership Summit, which convene the Tillman Scholars to network, collaborate and present solutions to challenges facing the country through keynotes, panels and workshops with industry, non-profit and community leaders.
TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors)
The NFL partners with TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors) to support the families of the fallen and military mentors. NFL funding supported the creation and implementation of a team4taps program at this year's Pro Bowl and will again in 2018. In 2017, the NFL will fund a TAPS International Program to support the reconciliation of US military survivors with survivors abroad, as well as youth mentorship and counseling programs including Good Grief Camps and the Purple Shirt Program.
United Service Organizations (USO)
The NFL's tradition of supporting America's armed services includes a more than 50-year partnership with the USO. In September 2016, the NFL announced a new $5 million commitment to the military nonprofit to aid new projects that provide services and programs at more than 200 USO locations worldwide. Through the lens of football, the NFL and USO strive to keep our service members connected to the things they hold dear: family, home and country. Many programs including Flag Football and USO2GO deliveries are a part of this enhanced partnership.
Wounded Warrior Project
The NFL partners with Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) to connect wounded veterans with programs and resources that empower them to live their lives to the fullest, on their own terms, at no cost. This support has enabled WWP to fund the expansion of critical mental health programs. These rehabilitative programs aid veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the transition and recovery process. Additionally, with the NFL's support, Wounded Warrior Project has hosted numerous Physical Health and Wellness expos across the country for wounded veterans and their family members.
Last week, the NFL announced its expanded work with Tuesday's Children, the leading nonprofit providing long-term support to communities and people impacted by terrorism and traumatic loss, by awarding a $200,000 grant to launch a youth mentoring program for children who lost a parent serving in the military. The NFL first worked with Tuesday's Children following the tragic events of 9/11 by providing grants to aid thousands of first responder families.
The NFL also announced a new grant to After the Impact Fund (ATIF), in light of ATIF's work with former service members who continue to suffer from traumatic injuries. ATIF provides a clear path to healing for these individuals and their families. The NFL's grant to ATIF will specifically support military veterans' treatment with one of ATIF's vetted medical partners; ATIF's Life Care Program which includes assessments and follow up plans; and ATIF's Family Impact Group Program which provides extensive resources and education on a private forum specifically created for family members.
The NFL Foundation, the NFL's nonprofit organization representing the 32 clubs, provides grant funding opportunities to each club to encourage broadened partnerships and programmatic support with local nonprofit organizations in their markets that support service members. Through the Salute to Service Team Program Grant, the NFL Foundation funding gives clubs additional resources to expand military appreciation events, programs and outreach in their home markets.
Since 2011, USAA has used its sponsorship to honor and appreciate military, veterans and their families by fostering a closer understanding between military and the NFL. Among numerous events this season, USAA hosted "NFL Boot Camps" with multiple teams where military members competed in drills similar to those used at the NFL Combine. Fans can join the NFL and USAA in honoring the military community by visiting NFL.com/Salute SaluteToService.com and see military appreciation highlights from across the league.
Throughout November, teams will designate one home game as their Salute to Service game. Beginning this Sunday and continuing throughout the month, NFL Salute to Service games will feature:
Game-worn Salute to Service merchandise and footballs will be auctioned at NFL.com/Auction. Special camouflage merchandise will be available at NFLShop.com and in select stadium retail stores. The NFL does not profit from the sale of Salute to Service products. All charitable contributions are donated to the NFL's military nonprofit partners including the Pat Tillman Foundation, TAPS, USO and Wounded Warrior Project.
In the support of Salute to Service, Barclaycard is donating a percentage of all NFL Extra Point card purchases, up to $25,000, to the Pat Tillman Foundation throughout the month of November.
The NFL continues to offer its NFL Game Pass service free of charge at USO Centers for military members stationed in Afghanistan, Australia, Germany, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Korea, Africa and Kuwait. At the USO facility in each of these locations, service members can watch any NFL game live and online in its entirety. NFL Game Pass also is offered free of charge at US Embassies.
Learn more about the NFL's military appreciation work and ongoing commitment to honoring and supporting veterans, service members and their families by visiting NFL.com/salute.
Below is a snapshot of how teams will honor the military during November:
Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals will host a concert for over 3,000 attendees by KRISTIN CHENOWETH at Luke Air Force Base for Air Force families. The event will include appearances from Cardinals Alumni, Big Red, Cheerleaders and Challenger the Bald Eagle from the American Eagle Foundation. The evening will conclude with a performance of God Bless America to a fireworks display. Prior to their STS game on Thursday, Nov. 9, United States Army Special Operations Command will perform a helicopter repel demonstration, static aerial military displays and skydive show by 8 members of the US Army SOC Black Daggers on Lawn B of University of Phoenix Stadium. Military members will be selected to sound the "Big Red Siren" to bring the team onto the field and serve as honorary captains. The National Anthem will be performed by Kristin Chenoweth. The U.S. Army will provide the Color Guard and 200 soldiers will unfurl the field size American flag. After the anthem, Challenger the Bald Eagle will fly across the stadium and over the flag. During the game, the Cardinals will pay tribute to one of the 2017 Tillman Scholars from the Pat Tillman Foundation and Cardinals employees who are active reservists or veterans. At halftime, the Special Forces Command will return for a "landing" demonstration and presentation to Army Gold Star families from Arizona. On Tuesday, Nov. 21, the Cardinals and the USO will also host the annual Pros vs. GI Joes event at the team's Tempe Training Facility as Cardinals players host local military and compete against soldiers stationed abroad via Microsoft XBOX Live.
Atlanta Falcons
At their STS game on Sunday, Nov. 12, the Atlanta Falcons will honor fallen heroes and their families by representing the fallen hero on game day. There will be 64 fallen heroes Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) families represented on the field during the game as each of the active players will wear a special decal with the initials of one of the 64 fallen heroes and all inactive players will also represent fallen heroes by wearing their initials. TAPS families will hold the American Flag during the National Anthem, and local military bases will provide static displays, repellers, and color guard. Also, special video features honoring each fallen hero will be played throughout the game. On Saturday, Nov. 11, all families being honored at the STS game will attend practice at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility to meet the player representing their family member, as well as other players and coaches. The Falcons will also host their third annual Salute to Service Week dedicated to honoring military in the state of Georgia and all over the world. The week will begin on Friday, Nov. 3, and continue through Friday, Nov. 10 with various events such as a Salute to Service high school football game, hospital visits, Pros vs. Joes competition, packing overseas care packages, a Youth Football Clinic on a military base and Vietnam War Veterans breakfast at the Arthur M. Blank Family office to honor Vietnam War Veterans and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.
Baltimore Ravens
There will be a number of military elements at the Baltimore Ravens' STS game on Monday, Nov. 27, including the National Anthem being sung by U.S. Army Band Herald Trumpets, presentation of the Color Guard by Joint Forces Active Duty and Vietnam Veterans, pre-game parachute jumpers from the U.S. Army Golden Knights, a large American flag held by service members and having service members run out of the tunnel for player intros with starting line-up. In addition, the Ravens will also continue their season-long initiatives, Hometown Hero and Seats For Service. The Ravens and Coke will be teaming to host a military combine at the Under Armour Performance Center, where representatives from all military branches will compete in football combine-style workouts on Nov. 18. Also at the Under Armour Performance Center, the team will host an organization-wide care package stuffing event in partnership with the USO of Metropolitan DC and Baltimore on Nov. 13. An additional activation with University of Maryland University College is planned.
Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills STS game is on Sunday, Nov. 12. During pregame ceremonies, each branch of the military - Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force and Marines - will be honored. During the National Anthem, performed by CHRISTINA BAGLEY - Lead Singer for the Blue Aces of the United State Air Force, there will be an unfurling of a full-field American flag. During the 3rd quarter break, the Bills will honor a soldier as part of the Military Recognition program presented by BENRUS. Fans will receive a commemorative set of dog tags as they enter the stadium for the gate giveaway. Other game day assets include a game program ad, player and coach military-themed gear, and on-field recognition pieces. As he does for every home game, G RICHIE INCOGNITO will donate 20 tickets and food vouchers to the Veterans-one Stop Center of Western New York.
Carolina Panthers
During the Carolina Panthers' STS game on Monday, Nov. 13, the team will partner with USO of North Carolina and the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) to honor fallen servicemen and women. Each of the 46 active players will pay tribute by wearing the initials of a designated fallen service member on their helmet. The Panthers "Operation Game Day" program will feature troops leading the team onto the field, serving as coin toss captains and leading the traditional Keep Pounding Drum ceremony. Purple Heart veterans will be recognized in the team's Row of Honor seating section as part of the Vietnam War 50th Commemoration. Prior to game day, the Panthers will host the team's second annual high school Salute to Service game on Nov. 3 in Fayetteville, NC, home of Fort Bragg, the largest U.S. military installation. The high school game will be modeled after the team's own STS game day presentation. During the week of Nov. 6, the Panthers will host a military couple's resiliency program, visit local military stations, hold a military reenlistment at Bank of America Stadium and take a trip to visit troops at Fort Jackson in Columbia, SC.
Chicago Bears
At the Chicago Bears STS game on Sunday, Nov. 12, USO/Boeing representative and Medal of Honor recipient, Captain FLORENT GROBERG, will give an opening speech at the 50-yard line. The National Anthem will be sung by U.S. Air Force and Afghanistan War veteran, MARK J. LUNDQUIST, followed by a flyover. At halftime, the USO will be holding a Commissioning and Medal Ceremony. The team will also recognize Vietnam War veteran and Medal of Honor recipient, Specialist Five JAMES McCLOUGHAN, as the Bears/Boeing Military Salute honoree during the 3rd quarter. On Monday, Nov. 6, the Bears rookie class will be going to A Safe Haven to visit with veterans transitioning from homelessness to self-sufficiency. On Tuesday, Nov. 7, a current player will participate in the USO Teen/Tween program through the James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center. Hall of Famer DAN HAMPTON and former fullback JASON MCKIE will visit with veterans in the Road Home Program at Rush University Medical Center on Wednesday, Nov. 8, and alumni will also visit the Great Lakes Naval Station on Thursday, Nov. 9 to visit with sailors and go through a naval ship simulator. On Friday, Nov. 10, Staley Da Bear and the Bears Drumline will be making an appearance at the Hines VA Hospital Veterans Day Ceremony & Parade.
Cincinnati Bengals
At their STS game on Sunday, Nov. 26, the Cincinnati Bengals and 125 military members will unfurl a field-sized American flag on-field for the National Anthem. A flyover will also take place before the game.
Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns have an ongoing commitment to supporting those who have served or are currently serving in the Armed Forces. Throughout the year, military representatives are extended support and provided exclusive opportunities through the Browns community engagement efforts. The Browns Give Back First and Ten Tuesday visit leading into Veterans Day will engage staff and players as the organization will hold a 'USO Care Packaging' station at the Berea Training Facility to support the USO of Northern Ohio; and military reps will be invited to Berea facilities for lunch. Care package supplies will be on-site and staff will help pack/prep over 200 care package boxes to be shipped to those currently serving overseas. Care packages will also include a 'touch of home' with Browns goodies and banners signed by staff and players to be sent on behalf of the team. Active military will be on-site and provided lunch to extend appreciation. The Browns will honor those who have served and currently are serving our country at their STS game on Sunday, Nov. 19. As the team captains take the field, they will be joined by the honorary First and Ten Coin Toss Captain, a fan who will be recognized on game day for their volunteer efforts in connection with the military. The Browns will proudly honor military representatives from all 5 branches selected by the USO of Northern Ohio, during their Honor Row presentation, a designated moment during each Browns home game for the Browns and fans to embrace and extend support to military representatives. OT JOE THOMAS continues to host military representatives and their families through his exclusive season-long game day ticket opportunity - Thomas' Troops. Prior to kickoff, members of the Browns Game Day staff, who served in the military, will be provided a special Veterans Breakfast through the Browns. Each member will receive a Browns Salute to Service certificate signed by Joe Thomas to thank them for their service. Additionally, military representatives will be extended appreciation during the Veterans Day holiday in part with other exclusive invites by the team throughout the season and offseason to support the Armed Forces. The Browns will support for the City of Cleveland Veterans Day parade to honor and recognize local veterans. The Browns also hosted members of the U.S. Marine Corp at the training facility for their official Marine Combat Test in the field house, when Joe Thomas also greeted military reps and thanked them for their contributions. A handful of these Marine Corp members will also be featured during the Browns STS game as halftime will feature a simulated combat test for fans to see firsthand #give10.
Dallas Cowboys
At their STS game on Sunday, Nov. 5, Dallas Cowboys will salute servicemen and women with the help of country music artist, NEAL MCCOY, who will perform each of the military branch songs as each branch is brought on-field with Cowboys Cheerleader alumni who participated in USO tours during their time as cheerleaders. The Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC) have participated in USO visits to troops stationed overseas in more than 200 locations since their first tour on Christmas Day, 1979. Neal will then sing an original song that he wrote for the military called "I'm Your Biggest Fan" and DCC will form an American Flag with pompoms. Off the field, the Salvation Army's Veteran's Assistance Programs will be the beneficiary of the Cowboys 50/50 Raffle program at the Cowboys' STS game - one lucky fan will split the total jackpot for the game with the programs.
Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos annual "Salute to Service game presented by USAA" will be on Sunday, Nov. 12 - USAA is the Official Military Appreciation Sponsor of the Broncos. Prior to the game, USAA will host a reception for more than 200 military guests where branches will be presented with game balls from a Broncos alumnus. During the pregame ceremony, members of the military will unfurl the American flag on the field, partake in player introductions and a special USAA Challenge Coin will be used for the coin toss. During halftime, the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon will perform. The team kicked off Salute to Service month with a Denver Broncos Military Caravan trip to Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs for its sixth annual visit with military members. On Monday, Nov. 13 the Broncos will host a Gatorade Jr. Training Camp/PLAY 60 Clinic at the UCHealth Training Center for children of service men and women from multiple local military bases in Colorado as well as Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS). The Broncos will also partner with Coca-Cola and the USO to host an exclusive film session for members of the military and special guests in honor of Veterans Day. During BroncosTraining Camp this past summer, USAA and the Broncos hosted the "NFL Boot Camp, presented by USAA," where current military members competed in NFL-style drills.
Detroit Lions
At the Detroit Lions STS game on Sunday, Nov. 12, the team will honor more than 150 active military and veterans. Active military and veterans will welcome players to the field in the fan tunnel and hold the American flag on the field during the National Anthem, which will be performed by a military veteran. Continuing the Lions Hometown Heroes tradition, one member of each military branch will be honored throughout the game. Additionally, original members of the Tuskegee Airmen pilots from World War II will be recognized. Player video messages of thanks to our troops and a good luck video from members of the U.S. Navy 7th fleet team will be shared throughout the game. Lastly, a formal Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pinning and reenlistment ceremony will happen on this day. During their Salute to Service week, the Lions will honor our military in a variety of ways. Lions players will host active duty military members at Ford Field for a competitive Madden tournament with the nonprofit organization, Pros vs. GI Joes. The Detroit Lions Women's Association will also host a military baby shower and surprise shopping spree with soon-to-be military mothers.
Green Bay Packers
At the Green Bay Packers' STS game on Sunday, Nov. 6, the American Red Cross will be in the Lambeau Field Atrium coordinating the Holiday Mail for Heroes drive. The drive provides fans the opportunity to send a message of holiday cheer to one of the many service members who are currently serving or have served our country. The Green Bay Vet Center will have their Mobile Vet Center on the fan walk-way in the Lambeau Field parking lot on gameday. This mobile station provides readjustment counseling and information resources to Veterans across the state of Wisconsin, to helps vets make the difficult transition between military and civilian life. Additionally, the National Anthem will be performed by the University of Wisconsin Marching Band; Challenger the Bald Eagle will fly down to the field during the anthem; and five flags representing each branch of the military will be on-field. Shout-outs from Military personnel will be displayed on the videoboard during the game. Outside of gameday, the Packers will conduct various events honoring the military throughout November. On Saturday, Nov. 4, the Packers will host a Salute to Service Football Tournament in the new Titletown District next to Lambeau Field. The tournament will consist of five teams, one team from each of the five branches of our armed forces. All funds raised through the sale of event t-shirts and donations will be evenly distributed to the morale funds for the five branches. Additional donations will be awarded to the winner and runner-up of the single elimination tournament that follows round-robin play. On Tuesday, Nov. 28 the Packers will fly several players to Fort McCoy in a helicopter to inspire and interact with cadets at the Wisconsin Challenge Academy. The Challenge Academy offers cadets -- mainly high school dropouts, or at-risk students -- the chance to turn their lives around by developing proper work habits and the discipline to become responsible citizens.
Houston Texans
The Houston Texans STS game will take place on Sunday, Nov. 5. JAMES BAKER, who served as Secretary of State under President George H. W. Bush, will lead the team out of the tunnel as the Homefield Advantage Captain. Service members representing all five branches of the military will hold a U.S. shaped flag on-field and present the colors. The U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants will sing the National Anthem and perform at halftime. During Salute to Service week, the Texans will host two military appreciation events with the USO, Wounded Warrior Project, and Lone Star Veterans Association. The first event is Tees, Texans, and Troops where 150 active-duty service members, veterans, and their families will enjoy an evening of golf and games at Top Golf with Texans players, Lady Texans, Ambassadors, and Cheerleaders. On Thursday, Nov. 2, the Lady Texans will host a barbecue lunch for 200 service members and veterans at NRG Stadium. Following lunch, the service members will attend a private Texans practice and meet and greet with Texans players and coaches.
Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts will join the NFL's Salute to Service by dedicating their Nov. 12 game to honoring military personnel and their families. At the game, the team will recognize 100 Gold Star families, distribute camouflage ribbons and American flags to fans and donate the proceeds of their 50/50 Raffle to military organizations. In addition, the bald eagle Challenger will be featured during the National Anthem and the team's full field flag will be held by service members from all branches of the military. The Colts Cheerleaders and mascot, Blue, will wear camo gear, and members of the military will join players during team introductions. The Colts will also partner with ATI Physical Therapy to host the Holiday Mail for Heroes program to give fans the opportunity to sign cards for military serving overseas. Finally, the team will show a special military video PSA in-game featuring several players and will recognize members of the USS Indiana crew on-field pre-game. During the week leading up to the game, the team will visit the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center to deliver care packages to veterans, and will host their "Honoring Heroes" social media campaign to encourage fans to honor their military heroes.
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars will host a series of military appreciation events leading up to their STS game. On Monday, Nov. 6, the Jaguars will host a Stars & Strikes Bowling Event at Naval Station Mayport with 200-plus active duty military members, their families, Jaguars players, Jaxson de Ville and ROAR Cheerleaders. That Tuesday, Jaguars players and ROAR cheerleaders will interact with service members during a tour of a military base at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. On Wednesday, Jaguars DL MALIK JACKSON and the Jaguars Foundation will partner with Florida Survivor Outreach Services for Freedom to host more than 125 guests for a private screening at a local movie theater. The Florida Survivor Outreach Services team is dedicated to supporting military children and families facing injury, loss and deployment. That Thursday, the Jaguars will partner with the Joint Forces Initiative nonprofit organization to host a Pros vs. G.I. Joes event, and connect active Jaguars players with our troops deployed stateside and overseas to play live video games. Jaguars players and troops will be connected live via internet and webcam. Jaguars players will interact with 20 Army and Marine soldiers as they compete in video game challenges. On Friday, Nov. 10, the Jaguars will host veterans from Wounded Warrior Project and K9's For Warriors for a class on how to use LinkedIn effectively to advance their careers. These classes are specifically designed to help employers identify current and former service members for vet preference in hiring. To close out the week, on Saturday, Nov. 11, the Jaguars Foundation will partner with the City of Jacksonville and sponsor a float in the Veterans Day Parade. The float (15 passengers) will consist of Jaguars Alumni Players, ROAR Cheerleaders, Jaxson de Ville and military veterans from the Five Star Veterans Center. The Jaguars Foundation is also sponsoring Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry's breakfast prior to the start of the parade. The Jaguars will also partner with St. Michael's Soldiers non-profit group to assist in stuffing, packing and shipping care packages. The care packages are part of the "Home Sweet Home" initiative that sends these boxes to deployed men and women with requested items such as toiletries, snacks and personal items. At their designated STS game, The Jacksonville Jaguars will donate more than 3,000 tickets to active, retired and reservist military personnel and their families. On this special day, the team will honor these First Coast heroes with a game day tribute to all who have served in uniform. Members of all five branches of the military will participate in pregame and halftime events. Pre-taped messages and footage from service men and women that participated in the Salute to Service events the week prior to the game will be shown on the video boards. Throughout the game, the Jaguars will honor a "Hometown Hero," "Veteran of the Game," and "4th Quarter Bell Ringer."
Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs will host their STS game on Oct. 30 as part of Monday Night Football. Fans attending the game will be treated to the sight of static military vehicle displays at each corner of Arrowhead Stadium provided by the Kansas National Guard. From high above, the game ball will be delivered by the Special Operations Command's parachute demonstration team, the Para Commandos. The game's "First Pass" honoree will be KEARA TORKELSON who is a Purple Heart recipient from the Fort Hood Shooting on Nov. 5th, 2009. This game's color guard will honor the 100th Anniversary of World War I and the First Infantry Division out of Fort Riley, Kansas in period uniforms. Singing our National Anthem will be a vocalist from the Scott Air Force Base "Band of Middle America." During the game, a pair of gold star children will receive scholarships, complements of Missouri Western State University while Specialist MICHAEL LISCOMB, a wounded veteran, will be presented a "ruggedized wheelchair" from the Independence Fund. In-game recognitions will be provided by the 35th Infantry Division (Kansas National Guard) from Camp Arifjan, Kuwait and from 2nd Brigade, 1st Infantry Division (Fort Riley) deployed to Zagan, Poland. Furthermore, proceeds from the Hunt Family Foundation's 50/50 Raffle this game will benefit Warrior's Accent, a local organization dedicated to helping veterans heal from the mental wounds of post-traumatic stress and combat veteran suicide. Chiefs players will wear special Salute to Service warm-ups during the game with military unit patches from across Chiefs Kingdom and even some stationed abroad attached to them. Following the game, these articles will be given to the units depicted by the patches. The Chiefs Community Caring Team, which will include Chiefs alumni/Ambassadors, Chiefs Cheerleaders and team mascot KC Wolf, will make a pair of annual good-will military visits as well. They will first stop off at the Kansas City VA Medical Center on Wednesday, Nov. 1 to share cheer with vets receiving treatment at the complex and then on Tuesday, Nov. 7, this Chiefs group will head to Ft. Leavenworth for exclusive on-base autograph session and visit to the prestigious Command and General Staff College at the oldest active United States Army post west of Washington, D.C. Finally, during the team's Bye Week, the Chiefs Cheerleaders will also travel throughout Germany to visit United States Forces stationed abroad in recognition of the Veterans Day holiday that weekend.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers will host a series of military appreciation events leading up to their STS game on Sunday, Nov. 19. On Tuesday, Nov. 14, the Chargers are partnering with the Bob Hope USO for their annual "Feed the Troops" event. Players and Charger Girls will be present to assist the Bob Hope USO. The Chargers are proud to once again team with Pros vs. GI Joes for their annual Salute to Service game-a-thon on Friday, Nov. 17. Pros vs. GI Joes is a non-profit that provides opportunities for active duty military to compete against professional athletes in video games such as Call of Duty and Madden. For more than a decade, the Chargers have invited local wounded warriors to a practice at the Chargers training facility to meet the team and watch a part of practice as a show of the team's support for our military. This year's group will attend practice on Friday, Nov. 17.
Los Angeles Rams
As part of the Los Angeles Rams Salute to Service efforts, the team has partnered with the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) to honor and recognize 60 fallen service men and women from the Los Angeles region, who died while serving in the armed forces or from injuries sustained while serving in the post-9/11 era. The Rams will host the families of the fallen at a private practice on Veterans Day where they will have the chance to meet the player who will be wearing their family member's initials on their helmet during the Nov. 12 STS game. The families will then be guests of the Rams at the game and be recognized as they light the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum torch prior to kickoff. The game will also feature a military flyover at the conclusion of the National Anthem. The Rams will continue their game day tradition of honoring a military member or veteran on the field during the first quarter as part of the team's in-game "Military Salute." Former Rams linebacker and the team's Salute to Service Award nominee, DAVID VOBORA, will be recognized for his work with injured veterans through his Adaptive Training Foundation, a nonprofit that he founded. Leading up to the game, the Rams will continue their partnership with American Red Cross on the "Holidays for Heroes" military appreciation campaign. As part of the effort, Rams players, cheerleaders and staff will visit local elementary schools and engage the students in personalizing holiday cards of appreciation for military members and veterans. Rams DT MICHAEL BROCKERS will be featured on the holiday card that reads: "Our defense defends our goal line. Our military defends our county. Thank you for your service." The Rams are also partnering with Wounded Warrior Project to bring a WWP Health and Wellness Expo to Southern California. Team partner, Sports Academy, will host the expo designed to teach veterans new techniques for managing their physical health and wellness. The expo will culminate with the veterans attending the team's STS game.
Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins STS game on Sunday, Nov. 5, presented by Aquafina, will feature a halftime show that opens with a resounding tribute of God Bless America performed by retired Navy veteran GENERALD WILSON, followed by a performance from DJ IRIE with a laser and fireworks show. Additional elements at the SNF game presented by Aquafina include a display on the fan plazas of weapons, tanks and jeeps that have accompanied troops throughout many battles across continents. In partnership with AARP Foundation, a tailgate will be hosted pairing aspiring service men and women with current or retired military. The 250 participants in attendance will receive game tickets, a t-shirt, Dolphins military coin, visits and autographs from Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders and alumni as well as the honor of holding the American flag during the singing of the National Anthem prior to the start of the game. The Dolphins, in partnership with Aquafina and WR JARVIS LANDRY, kick off Salute to Service on Oct. 30 - visiting and surprising a military family at a Marine base. The Dolphins and Bank of America on Nov. 1 will host a Veterans Day of Service community event. Together with Rebuilding Together, Dolphins and Bank of America staff volunteers will work to rebuild 93-year-old veteran CHARLES ADDERLEY'S home in Miami's Overtown. Mr. Adderley was the recipient of the French Legion of Honor Award for his heroic efforts in World War II and was the first African American male to work at the United States Post Office in Miami. Mr. Adderley and his family will be guests of Bank of America and the Dolphins at their STS game, with a pregame recognition on the field and a presentation of a framed jersey. The organization also has a decade-long tradition of giving military tickets to every home game, including for the 2017 season, sharing 100 tickets each home game to different local branches in appreciation of their service as well as an invitation to partake in the pregame flag ceremony on the field. On Nov. 6, Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders, alumni, mascot T.D. and executives will depart for another trip to visit troops stationed in Guantanamo Bay and Curacao.
Minnesota Vikings
On Tuesday, Nov. 7, the Minnesota Vikings will visit the VA Hospital in the morning with current players and play bingo at the Veterans Home in the afternoon with alumni players. Along with team partner Hy-Vee, the Vikings will be conducting the Veteran's Voyage which will take five military veterans and their guests to Washington D.C. on Veterans Day and then a game to follow on Sunday, Nov. 12. On Saturday, Nov. 18 the Vikings will welcome military families from United Heroes League to a branch of service youth football tournament who will then attend the Vikings' STS game on Sunday, Nov. 19.
New England Patriots
At their STS game on Sunday, Nov. 26, the New England Patriots will feature various military tributes and will incorporate active duty military and veterans who served in different conflicts dating back to World War II. More than 100 active duty military members and veterans from all five branches of service will be a part of the pregame ceremonies and will unfurl a large American flag for the National Anthem. During the game, the Patriots will also recognize five active duty military members who will serve as the team's flag runners and will be seated in the Patriots Row of Honor. The Patriots will also host a ceremony for Vietnam veterans and will make a visit to local veteran's hospitals.
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints will hold their STS game on Sunday, Nov. 5. The Saints will honor 108-year-old WWII Veteran and New Orleans Native LAWRENCE BROOKS during an in-game moment. An Honorary Military Captain will be recognized at the game sponsored by Community Coffee as well as the Military Member of the Game. The Victory Belles of the World War II Museum will perform the National Anthem. The American flag will be unfurled by employees of Entergy who were formerly in the military, along with their family members. Joint Color Guards will present the Colors prior to kickoff and electronic messaging in support of Salute to Service will rotate throughout the game. The Marine Corps Band of New Orleans will be performing at Champions Square during the pre-game tailgating hours. There will be a military-themed halftime show and the beneficiary of the Saints 50/50 Community Raffle will be Bastion - an intentionally designed neighborhood in New Orleans for returning warriors and families. Gameday military care packaging stations will be sponsored by Diageo and Zatarain's to support the USO Gulf Coast and the military members who will be deployed from their location. Military members and volunteers of the First to Fight Foundation will serve as giveaway crew volunteers and will receive tickets to the game, as well as members of Volunteers of America's Military Division. Local hometown heroes and their families will receive tickets to the game as well. Diageo will also sponsor a special military moment in-game while USAA will sponsor several military activations and appearances leading up to gameday which includes a visit to the Belle Chasse Naval Air Station. The Saints will also participate in the American Red Cross' Holiday Mail for Heroes program. Lastly, all gameday credentials will reflect a camouflage design.
New York Giants
The New York Giants will honor the military in many ways at their STS game on Sunday, Nov. 5. The team will present a $10,000 check to Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County who are currently building two homes for veterans. A large American flag will be held on-field by season ticket holders that are veterans and a Joint Honor Guard. The National Anthem and military medley will be performed by the U.S. Airforce Heritage Band and the Navy Band will perform at halftime. Various shout-outs and military themed videos will air during the game and the team will also host a service dog surprise giveaway.
New York Jets
At the New York Jets STS game on Sunday, Nov. 26, there will be a pregame Enlistment Ceremony of 50 service members and the US Army Black Knights jump team will parachute into the stadium. The National Anthem will be sung by the West Point Trio followed by a three helicopter flyover by the Coast Guard and the Honorary Captains of the game will be high-ranking military members. Flag bearers from all branches of the military will hold the American flag for the National Anthem as servicemen and women will be on field. During a TV timeout, the Jets Foundation will donate a service dog to a military member in need from Vet Dogs Long Island. The New York Jets Flight Crew Cheerleaders will wear their military uniforms that represent all branches of the military. Halftime will feature an Armed Forces Challenge where all branches will assemble teams of 5 to compete in a relay type race. The Jets will also host two flag football games at military bases overseas; their 2nd annual game in Afghanistan and their first in Japan, where they will supply custom jerseys, flags, footballs and autographed items for MVPs. Additionally, the Jets will host a walk-thru practice on November 25 for 100 military members.
Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders will honor many members of the military at their STS game on Sunday, Nov. 26. A large American flag will be held by military members on-field, military members will lead the team onto the field, accompany the National Anthem performer and provide the Color Guard. An Air Force flyover will also take place. Outside of gameday, on Monday, Nov. 6 the Raiders will host a 7-on-7 flag football game at the team's Alameda Practice Facility with the U.S. Navy playing the U.S. Air Force. The Raiders will assist with coaching and play calling on the offensive and defensive sides of the football. The Raiders Foundation will also award a Salute to Service grant to the Air Force Aid Society, Travis Air Force Base to enhance the Air Force mission by relieving emergency financial distress, helping Airmen and their families achieve their educational goals and improving their quality of life through proactive programs.
Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles decorate HeadHouse Plaza with military themed pole banners, gate banners and along the walls and surfaces of the plaza and concourse before their STS game on Sunday, Nov. 5. Pregame, "Philadelphia Eagles" backlit letters will be lit with Red, White and Blue colors. The U.S. Army Band Chorus will sing the National Anthem and a field-sized American flag will be held by soldiers of all branches. The drumline will have camo-colored drums for their performance; SWOOP will be dressed in camo; and fans will be given camo rally towels as they enter. Throughout the game, videos of current team members thanking military members for their sacrifices for our nation will be played on videoboards. The Marine Corps Silent Drill Team will perform at halftime.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers STS game on Thursday, Nov. 16 will include many activities and recognitions throughout. The 50/50 raffle will benefit multiple military groups. The game ball will be delivered to either a current or former member of the military. The Terrible Towel Unfurl will include all five branches that will be wearing their branch jerseys. The Army's Pershing's Own band will be performing the National Anthem, joined by a Joint Services Color Guard. The Steelers will be honoring Veterans on the field during pregame from all branches. During halftime, there will be a competition will all five branches, with donations being made to those branches. The ATI Salute to Heroes moment will honor a recently retired soldier and his family. The Steelers will also be dedicating a POW seat at Heinz Field, with former Steeler ROCKY BLEIER, who served in the Vietnam War, participating in the ceremony.
San Francisco 49ers
At their STS game on Sunday, Nov. 12, the San Francisco 49ers will host 150 military personnel from the Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Navy to present the full field-sized American flag during the National Anthem performed by United States Navy Retired Petty Officer First Class STEVEN POWELL. Pre-recorded messages from 49ers fans from various military bases around the world will be played throughout the game. During every 49ers home game, military members are honored for their service during the "Hometown Heroes" recognition during the second quarter. The 49ers' 50/50 raffle will benefit Homes For Our Troops, an organization which builds and donates specifically adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans. Halftime will feature a live performance from the United States Marine Corps "Rock Band". Additionally, the 49ers Museum presented by Sony will open an exhibit focusing on the military experience of 49ers players, coaches and executives and explore how their football careers were interrupted, delayed, or even initiated by their time in the service. On Saturday, Nov. 4, 49ers Alumni will host wounded Veterans at Levi's�� Stadium for an afternoon of storytelling. The 49ers Alumni will interview the retired service members about their journey serving the United States. The interviews will be recorded for documentation in the Library of Congress as part of the Veterans History Project. On Community Tuesday on Nov. 7, 49ers players will visit the San Jose Military Entrance Processing Stations (MEPS) to spend time with men and women as they take their oath and prepare to leave for basic training. The 49ers will have one-on-one interactions with these individuals and their families as they prepare to leave home and start their careers in the military.
Seattle Seahawks
During the Seattle Seahawks STS game on Nov. 20, Chief Warrant Officer 3 JEREMY W. BRUFFETT will lead the team out of the tunnel carrying the U.S. Flag. U.S. Navy Retired, Petty Officer First Class, STEVEN POWELL will sing the National Anthem. Lieutenant Colonel BARBARA NICHOLS, U.S. Army Nurse Corps, will raise the 12 Flag. The 95-year-old, Lacey, WA native, helped build Boeing bombers during WWII. She was an original member of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps and served in the U.S. Army from 1945-1969 including WWII, Korea and Vietnam conflicts. During her time in Korea and Vietnam, she devoted her spare time to helping orphaned children. The Bronze Star recipient is the oldest living military nurse. In partnership with the Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum, fans will have the opportunity to view a U.S. Flag flown on the Landing Craft, Tank (LCT) 595 on D-Day, Sherman Tank, WWII Harley Davidson motorcycle and other military displays in Touchdown City. During halftime, the team will honor 13 WWII veterans from the 100th Infantry Battalion that was comprised almost entirely of Nisei (NEE-SAY), or second generation Japanese Americans, from Hawaii. They were the first Japanese American service men to see combat in WWII. Later, the 100th joined additional Battalions with Japanese Americans from American Concentration Camps and additional Hawaiians, to form the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. The Seahawks and USAA will recognize U.S. Army Sergeant EUGENE HUGHES, a former WWII prisoner of war, during the Salute to Service moment. The team's retail locations will offer a variety "Salute to Service" merchandise throughout the month with a pledge to donate 10% of the sales to Merging Vet's with Players (MVP). Fans will also be able to make a donation at all registers during checkout.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in partnership with USAA, the Buccaneers' Official Military Appreciation Sponsor, will host their STS game on Nov. 12. During pregame, the Buccaneers will pay tribute to a particular serviceman or woman from one of the five major military branches as the "Hero of the Game". During the game, the Buccaneers will host and honor the General H Norman Schwarzkopf Military Family of the Year award winners in the "Salute to Service Suite," and Buccaneers players will provide hundreds of tickets to military members through the Player Community Ticket program. At halftime, the Buccaneers will host a military enlistment ceremony where 200 men and women will join the United States Military with all branches being represented. On Nov. 7, Buccaneers players, cheerleaders and the team mascot will visit MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, FL to learn about what military members do on a day-to-day basis, as well as surprise different groups on-base.
Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans will invite 75 soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division at nearby Fort Campbell to unfurl a U.S.-shaped American flag during the National Anthem and at halftime during their STS game on Sunday, Nov. 12. Honor guards from each branch of the military will present the colors on-field at halftime. The 101st Airborne Division Band will play each branch's service song as they walk onto the field, accompanied by season ticket members from each of those branches. Through a team sponsor, Cooper Steeler, 1,000 tickets were provided to soldiers at Fort Campbell to attend the game. These 1,000 tickets will be gifted with one-of-a-kind co-branded t-shirts to wear to the game. The Commanding General of Fort Campbell, Major GENERAL POPPAS, will be presented with a game ball on-field during the game. The 12th Titan will be a Purple Heart soldier and a flyover will take place pregame from airmen stationed at Fort Campbell. Leading up to the game, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, the Titans rookies will attend a flag football tournament in partnership with the USO at Fort Campbell. At practice on Saturday, the Titans will host a group of veterans and their families, including a special soldier stationed at Fort Campbell who was injured in the line of duty.
Washington Redskins
Redskins Salute, the Official Military Appreciation Club of the Washington Redskins, and the Redskins Charitable Foundation have teamed to host Salute to Service Week leading up to the game. Each day will feature a different event to serve the military community, including a PLAY 60 clinic at Fort Belvoir, a luncheon at Marine Barrack Washington 8th and I, a Pros vs. G.I. Joes gaming tournament at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall and a Redskins Read event at Joint Base Andrews. The week will lead into the team's STS game, presented by USAA, on Sunday, Nov. 12. Four generals from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines will be hosted. The USO-Metro Club will open two hours before kickoff to host military members and their families.