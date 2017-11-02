NFL HONORS VETERANS, ACTIVE DUTY SERVICE MEMBERS AND FAMILIES WITH SALUTE TO SERVICE

The Cleveland Browns have an ongoing commitment to supporting those who have served or are currently serving in the Armed Forces. Throughout the year, military representatives are extended support and provided exclusive opportunities through the Browns community engagement efforts. The Browns Give Back First and Ten Tuesday visit leading into Veterans Day will engage staff and players as the organization will hold a 'USO Care Packaging' station at the Berea Training Facility to support the USO of Northern Ohio; and military reps will be invited to Berea facilities for lunch. Care package supplies will be on-site and staff will help pack/prep over 200 care package boxes to be shipped to those currently serving overseas. Care packages will also include a 'touch of home' with Browns goodies and banners signed by staff and players to be sent on behalf of the team. Active military will be on-site and provided lunch to extend appreciation. The Browns will honor those who have served and currently are serving our country at their STS game on Sunday, Nov. 19. As the team captains take the field, they will be joined by the honorary First and Ten Coin Toss Captain, a fan who will be recognized on game day for their volunteer efforts in connection with the military. The Browns will proudly honor military representatives from all 5 branches selected by the USO of Northern Ohio, during their Honor Row presentation, a designated moment during each Browns home game for the Browns and fans to embrace and extend support to military representatives. OT JOE THOMAS continues to host military representatives and their families through his exclusive season-long game day ticket opportunity - Thomas' Troops. Prior to kickoff, members of the Browns Game Day staff, who served in the military, will be provided a special Veterans Breakfast through the Browns. Each member will receive a Browns Salute to Service certificate signed by Joe Thomas to thank them for their service. Additionally, military representatives will be extended appreciation during the Veterans Day holiday in part with other exclusive invites by the team throughout the season and offseason to support the Armed Forces. The Browns will support for the City of Cleveland Veterans Day parade to honor and recognize local veterans. The Browns also hosted members of the U.S. Marine Corp at the training facility for their official Marine Combat Test in the field house, when Joe Thomas also greeted military reps and thanked them for their contributions. A handful of these Marine Corp members will also be featured during the Browns STS game as halftime will feature a simulated combat test for fans to see firsthand #give10.