NFL helmets redesigned with Marvel characters

May is certainly making a statement with its opening weekend. The 2015 NFL Draft is underway, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are finally fighting and "Avengers: Age of Ultron" opens in theaters.
Fans of the NFL and Avengers got a special treat when the uber-talented artist Justin Kozisek did mock ups of each of the 32 NFL helmets rebranded with a Marvel character as the mascot. See the full gallery HERE.
Some of my favorites are the Atlanta Mercs (Deadpool as a mascot? Are you kidding!?), Detroit Beasts (perfect fit and an awesome logo), Carolina Wolverines (Wolverine is the best super hero, no contest. You mad bro?) and Chicago Ultrons (we're in Chicago for the draft, and he flipped the classic "c" to make the "u" for Ultron? Awesome). I will admit though, while the Dallas Captains is a good fit and all, it pains me to see them associated with Captain America ... even if that was the great Roger Staubach's nickname back in the day.
Anyway, I digress. Be sure to check out the full gallery and hit me up on Twitter @AlexGelhar with your favorite helmet redesigns. Just don't send me any "Age of Ultron" spoilers, as I have to wait until after the 2015 NFL Draft concludes before I can see it. Duty calls, after all.
