NFL Health Update: Steelers host Heads Up Football Moms Clinic

NFL HEALTH UPDATE -- May 7, 2014
STEELERS HOST HEADS UP FOOTBALL MOMS CLINIC AND INFORMATION SESSION
The Steelers recently hosted a youth football clinic for local moms and a Heads Up Football information session at the team's practice facility at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Sports Performance Complex.
It was the team's second annual youth football clinic for moms and their children. Representatives from USA Football, UPMC and Riddell spoke about the importance of health and safety in youth and high school football. Meanwhile, the mothers' children participated in a football skills clinic at the Steelers' indoor practice facility.
Steelers president Art Rooney II spoke to the mothers about the impact youth and high school football had on his life and about life lessons learned from the game.
The Heads Up Football information session, which took place the following day, helped local youth football instructors learn about the Heads Up Football program.
"Knowing the coaches are educated, out there making the game much safer for the kids, helps the families," said Mark Ross, president of the Western Pennsylvania Youth Football League and coach in the Hopewell Youth Football program. "It's also educating our coaches on how the game should be played and taught."
VINCENT VISITS SERVICE MEMBERS AS PART OF USO TRIP
NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent spent time with more than 800 service members, military families, volunteers and hospital personnel during a USO trip to Germany last week.
Vincent delivered a keynote address at the Army Medical Enlisted Birthday Celebration and NCO Induction Ceremony at Vogelweh Air Base. He also toured the USO Warrior Center and visited the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, where he spent time with patients and staff.
"The security of our nation depends on the dedicated service of our men and women in the armed forces," Vincent said of his trip. "I was honored to be able to say thank you in person on behalf of all of us at the NFL."
2014 NFL DRAFT PROSPECTS, COMMISSIONER GOODELL, TAKE PART IN NFL PLAY 60 YOUTH FOOTBALL FESTIVAL
Thirty draft prospects joined NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell this morning at the NFL Play 60 Youth Football Festival. More than 800 students from the New York area learned NFL FLAG drills from USA Football and Under Armour coaches and participated in activities with players during the event.
Northport Youth Football Club, a Heads Up Football league, will take part in a clinic led by USA Football-certified coaches later today.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS CHARITABLE FOUNDATION RESCUES YORKTOWN PATRIOTS FOOTBALL
Redskins owner Dan Snyder and the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation recently donated $10,000 to the Yorktown Patriots Football and Cheerleading organization. The Heads Up Football league, part of the Peninsula Youth Football and Cheerleading organization that serves 200 York County boys and girls ages 6 to 14 each season, lost all of its equipment and uniforms when one of its storage containers caught fire.
"They have saved our league," said Jamie Vaughan, who coaches the Yorktown Patriots Mites. "Not just our season -- that saves our league. And that's very, very touching."
CHIEFS CHAIRMAN AND CEO CLARK HUNT HONORED BY KANSAS CITY SPORTS COMMISSION
Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt was recently named the Waddell & Reed Executive of the Year by the Kansas City Sports Commission.
"It's a tremendous honor to be recognized by the Kansas City Sports Commission, but really, this award should go to our entire organization," Hunt said. "From Andy (Reid) and John (Dorsey) on the football side, to the business side of the organization, everything that was accomplished this past year has been incredible. I really view this award as an organizational award."
The Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation is a privately funded non-profit that benefits the Kansas City region through sports by creating, attracting and managing major sporting events for Kansas City. The foundation also promotes the lifetime benefits of sports for youth through educational initiatives, tournaments and clinics.
RALPH C. WILSON FOUNDATION SPONSORS NEW VAN FOR ADULT SERVICES CENTER
The Ralph C. Wilson Foundation recently donated $50,000 to purchase and outfit a new transport van at Aurora Adult Day Services in East Aurora, New York. The donation, which was approved earlier this year by the late Buffalo Bills owner Ralph Wilson Jr., will be used to shuttle clients to and from the facility for daily services.
"Mr. Wilson made it his mission to better the lives of others in Western New York, and today's unveiling is another example of his incredible generosity," said Bills Executive Vice President of Strategic Planning Mary Owen. "The Ralph C. Wilson Foundation is proud to support Aurora Adult Day Services and sincerely hopes their new transportation van will make an impact on the clients and families it supports on a daily basis."
-- NFL Communications