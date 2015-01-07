NFL Health Update: New laws result in jump in concussion treatment

Over the years, the Colts organization and its players have supported the hospital through various programs, events and financial contributions, including a $1 million donation from Irsay in 2008. The team has embraced the annual "Miracle Ride" event and has made countless visits to patients at the hospital in addition to hosting special training camp visits for Riley families. The organization also created the Riley Coin Toss Kids program to give Riley patients the opportunity to participate in the coin toss at each Colts home game.