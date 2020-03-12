Around the NFL

NFL has canceled 2020 Annual League Meeting

Published: Mar 12, 2020 at 07:30 AM

The NFL is currently continuing with its schedule to open the new league year Wednesday, but made one big cancellation.

The NFL announced Thursday that the Annual League Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, has been canceled due to growing concerns surrounding the new coronavirus known as COVID-19.

Rule changes and other football matters normally discussed at the spring meeting, which was scheduled for March 29 through April 1, will now be discussed and voted upon at the May meeting, with NFL coaches and general managers expected to attend.

The NFL issued the following statement:

"NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell notified the clubs today that after careful consideration and consultation with medical experts, the NFL's annual meeting scheduled for March 29-April 1 has been canceled.

"There will be full consideration and votes on any open football issues, including playing rules, bylaws, and resolutions, as well as other business matters that were on the agenda for the Annual Meeting, at the Spring Meeting scheduled for May 19-20. Most of the first day will be dedicated to football-related issues. Head coaches and general managers will participate in the meeting.

"This decision was made consistent with the league's primary concern to protect the health of club and league employees and the public while enabling the league to continue with its essential business operations.

"We will continue to closely monitor developments, consults with leading experts, and be prepared to make any changes necessary as circumstances warrant."

The NFL's cancellation comes as most major sporting events and large gatherings have been halted due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Along with the owners' meeting being called off, numerous NFL teams suspended their pro day travel.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle; doubtful) considered a game-time decision vs. Seahawks

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Saturday that Barkley (ankle) has a chance at playing in Week 4 but the running back will be a game-time decision versus the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) doubtful to play Sunday; would miss third game in a row

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) is doubtful for Los Angeles' Week 4 meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders, per the team's official injury report. 
news

Niners WR Deebo Samuel questionable for Sunday vs. Cardinals

Niners wide receiver Deebo Samuel (rib/knee) is questionable for San Francisco's Week 4 game against the Arizona Cardinals. 
news

Bills DB Damar Hamlin expected to be active Sunday for first time since suffering cardiac arrest

﻿Damar Hamlin﻿'s comeback story is closing in on its latest and greatest chapter, yet. Hamlin is expected to make his 2023 season debut on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL reinstating Lions WR Jameson Williams, Titans OL Nicholas Petit-Frere effective Monday due to gambling policy changes 

Detroit Lions wide receiver ﻿Jameson Williams﻿ and Tennessee Titans offensive lineman ﻿Nicholas Petit-Frere﻿ will be reinstated from their suspensions on Monday due to changes to the NFL's gambling policy, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero and NFL.com Senior National Columnist Judy Battista reported. 
news

Rams sign TE Tyler Higbee to two-year, $27M contract extension through 2025 season

Ahead of Sunday's trip to Indianapolis for Week 4, Rams TE ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ received another pay day. Higbee and the club agreed to a two-year contract extension worth a base value of $27 million with $17 million guaranteed.
news

Las Vegas Raiders DE Chandler Jones arrested on two counts of violation of domestic violence protection order

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end ﻿Chandler Jones﻿ was arrested late Thursday night and charged on two counts of violation of a domestic violence protection order, according to a Clark County (Nevada) Detention Center inmate status report. 
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) questionable to play vs. Ravens on Sunday

﻿Deshaun Watson﻿'s status for a key divisional game is up in the air entering the weekend. Watson is questionable to play in Cleveland's Week 4 game against the Ravens due to a shoulder injury.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo questionable for Sunday, remains in concussion protocol 

Raiders quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s status for Sunday against the Chargers remains in limbo heading into the weekend. Despite getting in a limited session on Thursday, the quarterback remains in concussion protocol.
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson clears concussion protocol, will play vs. Rams

﻿Anthony Richardson﻿ will be back in the saddle Sunday when the Indianapolis Colts host the Los Angeles Rams. Richardson cleared concussion protocol Friday and will start Week 4, coach Shane Steichen said.
news

Panthers QB Bryce Young (ankle) to start vs. Vikings 

Bryce Young, who missed Week 3 due to an ankle injury, will start at quarterback versus the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, head coach Frank Reich announced Friday. 