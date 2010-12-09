NFL grants Jaguars extension to avoid blackout vs. Raiders

Published: Dec 09, 2010 at 05:14 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Despite winning four of their past five games and taking over first place in the AFC South, the Jaguars have been granted a 24-hour extension to the NFL's blackout deadline.

The Jaguars have about 1,700 tickets to sell for Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders to get the game televised locally and in secondary markets.

The small-market franchise has sold about 1,000 tickets every day this week, making it likely the Jaguars will come close enough to buy the remaining tickets and lift the blackout.

The Jaguars had nine of 10 home games blacked out last season, creating talk that it might not be a viable NFL market. But the team stepped up ticket-selling efforts and has avoided blackouts all season.

