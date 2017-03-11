Around the NFL

NFL free-agency roundup: Recap the moves from Day 3

Published: Mar 11, 2017 at 02:34 AM

Former Cowboys safety J.J. Wilcox has found a new home.

The 26-year-old former third-round pick signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced Saturday. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports it is a two-year deal for Wilcox, worth up to $8.5 million, per a source.

Wilcox spent all four of his seasons in Dallas. Wilcox started only four games for the Cowboys last season after earning 29 starts the previous two years. The signing means the Buccaneers have likely moved on from safety Bradley McDougald, who is an unrestricted free agent.

The Bucs also announced they re-signed defensive tackle Sealver Siliga. Siliga joined Tampa Bay off waivers last season from the Seahawks. The 345-pounder played in six games for Tampa Bay, recording ten tackles and a sack.

Here are some other free-agent moves that have gone down Saturday:

  1. Chicago is adding to its wide receiver corps. Kendall Wright is joining the Bears on a one-year, $4 million deal, Rapoport reported. Wright was No. 59 on Around the NFL's Top 101 free agents list.

The Bears announced they have signed former Cardinals cornerback Marcus Cooper to a three-year deal.

  1. Safety Daniel Sorensen's deal with the Chiefs is a four-year pact worth $16 million with an additional $2 million in incentives, Garafolo reported.
  1. Former Jets quarterback Geno Smith is visiting the cross-town Giants on Saturday, Rapoport reported, per a source. Rapoport noted that Smith has requests for visits from others as well.
  1. Wide receiver Andre Holmes is visiting the Lions on Sunday, Rapoport reported, per a source. Holmes spent the last four years in Oakland and saw his snaps limited, but three of his 14 catches on the year went for touchdowns. He is a possible depth addition, Rapoport added.

The Lions are signing former Cardinals tight end Darren Fells to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million, Garafolo reported.

  1. One day after signing Martellus Bennett, the Packers found themselves another free agent tight end. Green Bay announced Saturday that it has signed former Rams tight end Lance Kendricks.
  1. Latavius Murray has some stops to make. The free-agent running back will visit the Jaguars on Monday and the Seahawks on Tuesday, Rapoport reported.
  1. The Bills are interested in signing offensive tackle Andre Smith, Rapoport reported, per a source. Smith is entering his ninth year in the league and spent last season with the Vikings, starting four games.
  1. The Jaguars continued to make moves. Former Cardinals guard Earl Watford will join Jacksonville on a two-year, $6 million deal, Rapoport reported, and Audie Cole is coming in from Minnesota to add linebacker depth.
  1. The Patriots made another addition, bringing in former Ravens defensive lineman Lawrence Guy in on a four-year contract worth up to $20 million, Rapoport reported. Guy was ranked as the No. 55 free-agent.
  1. The Broncos are signing former Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko, Rapoport reported.
  1. The Titans have agreed to terms with former Falcons kick returner Eric Weems.
