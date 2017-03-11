NFL free-agency roundup: Recap the moves from Day 3

The 26-year-old former third-round pick signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced Saturday. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports it is a two-year deal for Wilcox, worth up to $8.5 million, per a source.
Wilcox spent all four of his seasons in Dallas. Wilcox started only four games for the Cowboys last season after earning 29 starts the previous two years. The signing means the Buccaneers have likely moved on from safety Bradley McDougald, who is an unrestricted free agent.
The Bucs also announced they re-signed defensive tackle Sealver Siliga. Siliga joined Tampa Bay off waivers last season from the Seahawks. The 345-pounder played in six games for Tampa Bay, recording ten tackles and a sack.
Here are some other free-agent moves that have gone down Saturday:
- Chicago is adding to its wide receiver corps. Kendall Wright is joining the Bears on a one-year, $4 million deal, Rapoport reported. Wright was No. 59 on Around the NFL's Top 101 free agents list.
- Safety Daniel Sorensen's deal with the Chiefs is a four-year pact worth $16 million with an additional $2 million in incentives, Garafolo reported.
- Wide receiver Andre Holmes is visiting the Lions on Sunday, Rapoport reported, per a source. Holmes spent the last four years in Oakland and saw his snaps limited, but three of his 14 catches on the year went for touchdowns. He is a possible depth addition, Rapoport added.
- One day after signing Martellus Bennett, the Packers found themselves another free agent tight end. Green Bay announced Saturday that it has signed former Rams tight end Lance Kendricks.
- The Patriots made another addition, bringing in former Ravens defensive lineman Lawrence Guy in on a four-year contract worth up to $20 million, Rapoport reported. Guy was ranked as the No. 55 free-agent.