NFL free agency: Fits for Cam Newton, Jadeveon Clowney, more

"The Browns already have Olivier Vernon opposite Myles Garrett," you're shouting at me as you read this sentence. You're correct, but Vernon also has a large cap number attached to his name. He's worth right around that $15.5 million figure, and the Browns definitely aren't hurting for space (they have the most remaining in the NFL, even after an active week and a half), but we could see one of two possibilities here: Either Cleveland swaps Vernon for Griffen, cutting the former, clearing all of that money and signing the older Griffen for less, or they protect against injury by just adding the 32-year-old as depth and carry both problem-causers off the edge. The more I type this, the more I like the latter for the Browns, especially since they likely wouldn't have to pay Griffen a ton of money in the future to secure his services in 2020. He'd also see a familiar face in Cleveland in head coach Kevin Stefanski, who came to the Browns from the Vikings in January.