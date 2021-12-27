NFL flexes Rams-Ravens to 1 p.m. ET, Panthers-Saints to 4:25 p.m. ET on Jan. 2

A pair of Week 17 matchups have been assigned new kickoff times ahead of next Sunday.

The NFL announced Monday that the Baltimore Ravens' home game against the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 2 has been moved from 4:25 p.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET. The 4:25 p.m. slot will now be occupied by a clash between NFC South rivals in the New Orleans Saints and visiting Carolina Panthers.

Both matchups will still air on FOX.

For the Ravens (8-7), Sunday's affair against the playoff-bound Rams carries major playoff implications as Baltimore looks to stay alive in the race for a coveted playoff spot in the AFC.