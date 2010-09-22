NFL fines Steelers' Harrison $5K for slamming Titans QB

Published: Sep 22, 2010 at 03:52 PM

The NFL fined Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison $5,000 for slamming Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young to the turf while sacking him during Sunday's game.

Harrison wasn't penalized on the play, but Titans coach Jeff Fisher questioned Monday why the former All-Pro linebacker wasn't called for unnecessary roughness.

"That should have been called," Fisher, also a member of the NFL competition committee, said Wednesday on NFL Network. "That is roughing the passer. That is textbook. You cannot lift and drive a quarterback into the ground. Now why that was not called? I cannot answer that. I don't know. But that should have been called."

Harrison was chosen as the AFC defensive player of the week after having two sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a tackle for a loss and 11 tackles as the Steelers won 19-11.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Política de privacidad de la NFL

2023 Spanish Privacy Policy
news

Stretch-run fun! Jake Browning, DeMeco Ryans, Buccaneers among NFL underdogs I'm rooting for

How can you NOT enjoy Jake Browning fully seizing an opportunity in Cincinnati? As we hit the stretch run of the 2023 NFL regular season, Adam Schein spotlights nine underdogs to root for: two coaches, three teams and four players. 
news

Week 16 Thursday inactives: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams
news

Move the Sticks: Most impactful rookies in Week 15, Ravens vs. 49ers preview, 2024 NFL Draft top 10

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.