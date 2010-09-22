NFL fines Steelers' Harrison $5K for slamming Titans QB

The NFL fined Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison $5,000 for slamming Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young to the turf while sacking him during Sunday's game.
Harrison wasn't penalized on the play, but Titans coach Jeff Fisher questioned Monday why the former All-Pro linebacker wasn't called for unnecessary roughness.
"That should have been called," Fisher, also a member of the NFL competition committee, said Wednesday on NFL Network. "That is roughing the passer. That is textbook. You cannot lift and drive a quarterback into the ground. Now why that was not called? I cannot answer that. I don't know. But that should have been called."
Harrison was chosen as the AFC defensive player of the week after having two sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a tackle for a loss and 11 tackles as the Steelers won 19-11.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.