Around the NFL

NFL fines Saints RB Alvin Kamara $5K for red-and-green Christmas cleats

Published: Jan 01, 2021 at 11:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ was fined for his non-standard Christmas Day cleats.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the NFL fined the New Orleans Saints running back $5,000 for his red-and-green holiday cleats worn during the 52-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

In those spikes, Kamara rushed for an NFL-record-tying six touchdowns and 155 yards as the Saints won the NFC South title. Consider the fine worth it.

After the game, the running back brushed aside questions about the NFL's general bah-humbug stance on non-conforming footwear, knowing a fine was probably coming.

"If they fine me, I'll just match it and send it to charity. The Grinch always tries to steal Christmas," Kamara said, via Amie Just of The Times-Picayune.

It took a week, but the league finally handed down the minimal punishment.

Related Content

news

Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris interviewing for full-time job

Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris is interviewing for the team's full-time job today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per sources informed of the situation. 
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 17

The Bills activated WR John Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Friday.
news

Browns have no new positive COVID-19 results, will practice Friday

The Cleveland Browns got good news to start 2021. Ian Rapoport reports that the Browns had no new positive COVID-19 results Friday and the team is set to practice. The news comes a day after two additional player positives forced Cleveland to cancel practice Thursday.

news

Vic Fangio believes Pat Shurmur is 'great fit' to help nurture Drew Lock, young Broncos offense

After changing OCs each of the past three years, it appears the Broncos will opt for stability at the position heading into 2021. A year following the firing of Rich Scangarello after just one season, coach Vic Fangio gave OC Pat Shurmur a vote of confidence heading into Week 17. 
news

T.Y. Hilton hopes to remain with Colts, wants Philip Rivers back too

The final chapters of the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 season are not yet written, but veteran receiver ﻿T.Y. Hilton﻿ is already hoping he and Philip Rivers get a chance to pen a sequel in 2021.
news

DK Metcalf on verge of breaking Steve Largent's 35-year-old Seahawks record

﻿Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf﻿, in his second NFL season, is on the verge of breaking a record that has stood for 35 years in Seattle.
news

Cam Newton: 'I don't want to see no part of 2020, but it made me a better person'

The 2020 season may not have been what Cam Newton, Bill Belichick or the rest of the Patriots organization envisioned, but the former MVP shared Thursday that he was able to pick up some personal and professional lessons along the way.
news

Jets QB Sam Darnold optimistic about future as season wraps up

Ahead of the Jets' Week 17 meeting with the Patriots, Sam Darnold again spoke about his future with the franchise. The 2018 No. 3 overall pick made it clear he still firmly believes in his abilities.

news

Packers LT David Bakhtiari suffers season-ending knee injury

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon that Pro Bowl left tackle ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿ suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice, according to an informed source.
news

Rams place DL Michael Brockers on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Rams could be missing another starter in Sunday's win-and-in matchup against the Cardinals. The team announced it placed ﻿Michael Brockers﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
news

Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick out vs. Bills after testing positive for COVID-19

The Dolphins will be without their closer this weekend. Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday's game against the Bills, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.  
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW