NFL fines Jones-Drew, two Cowboys DBs

Good thing Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew went to the make-believe cash machine after he scored his touchdown during Sunday's 17-7 win in Kansas City.
The NFL is charging Jones-Drew $7,500 for his ATM-visit touchdown celebration.
The NFL fined Cowboys safety Roy Williams $15,000 for another horse collar tackle during Monday night's 25-24 win in Buffalo. Also, Cowboys cornerback Terence Newman was fined $5,000 for impermissible use of his helmet.
Williams drew a penalty on his play, but the flag was for an incidental facemask and not the tackle.
After a similar tackle against Chicago tight end Desmond Clark last month, Williams was fined $12,500.
Newman was fined for a helmet-to-helmet hit against Bills RB Marshawn Lynch on the same play for which Williams was penalized.
In 2005, the NFL outlawed "horse-collar" tackles, when a defender grabs the back inside of an opponent's shoulder pads and yanks the player down.
Terrell Owens, then playing for Philadelphia, tore two ankle ligaments and broke his leg after being dragged down by Williams in a game in 2004. That was one of the plays that led the technique being outlawed.
Information from the Associated Press was included in this report