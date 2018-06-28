Around the NFL

NFL fines Jerry Richardson $2.75M after investigation

Published: Jun 28, 2018 at 06:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell fined Jerry Richardson $2.75 million on Thursday after an investigation by the league found evidence that substantiated claims of workplace misconduct against the soon-to-be former Carolina Panthers owner.

The investigation, which was conducted by former U.S. Attorney and SEC Chairman Mary Jo White found "no information" that would "discredit the claims made or that would undermine the veracity of the employees who made those claims." In addition, White confirmed the Panthers and their ownership did not report to the NFL the claims and agreements tied to the accusations until they became public in December.

"Based on White's findings, the Commissioner has imposed a fine on Mr. Richardson of $2.75 million, most of which will be used to support the work of organizations dedicated to addressing race and gender-based issues in and outside of the workplace," the NFL said in a statement.

The NFL identified three organizations that have already been slated for initial commitments:

» Beauty for Ashes Ministry, Inc. -- This Charlotte, North Carolina organization provides faith-based resources and spiritual support to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and other trauma and provides training for clergy and lay leaders in these issues.

» Black Women's Blueprint -- This national organization, based in Brooklyn, New York, focuses exclusively on issues of concern to black women, and operates an Institute for Gender and Cultural Competence that delivers prevention education and intervention curricula that addresses the spectrum of discrimination and oppression that affects lives.

» Women of Color Network, Inc. -- This national grassroots non-profit organization, based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is dedicated to building the leadership and capacity of women of color advocates and activists to respond to violence against women in communities of color through training, technical assistance, and advocacy.

"The Carolina Panthers recently received notice from the NFL that its investigation into workplace misconduct is complete," the team said in a statement. "We cooperated throughout the investigation and have taken proactive steps to address any misconduct. While the investigation has concluded, we remain committed to improving all facets of our organization and fostering an environment in which all of our staff can trust they are safe and valued."

Goodell appointed White to investigate after the allegations against Richardson, 81, became public. Days later, Richardson announced he was selling the team and ceding day-to-day control of the Panthers to Tina Becker, a 20-year employee of the team who was promoted to chief operating officer.

At the Spring League Meeting last month, NFL team owners unanimously approved billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper as the team's new majority owner after he agreed to purchase the franchise for $2.275 billion. The sale is slated to become official in July.

The Panthers have implemented a number of policies in order to combat workplace misconduct in the wake of the investigation. According to league, the Panthers have implemented a "robust" anti-harassment and discrimination policy.

In addition, Goodell has adopted White's recommendation for the Panthers to report by the end of the year its ongoing work regarding internal workplace policies and procedures that address claims of racial discrimination, sexual harassment and related workplace issues. White also made a number of recommendations for the entire league, which will be presented to the Conduct Committee for potential implementation.

"I appreciate Mary Jo White's careful and thorough examination of these issues, and her thoughtful recommendations to the Panthers and the entire NFL," Goodell said. "Her recommendations will help ensure that our workplaces are open, inclusive and respectful."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy on lack of production: 'Whole lot of stuff that you've got to go through as a receiver to be successful'

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy's production has been lacking and then some this season. On Thursday, the wideout noted that stats can be deceiving and looking at the film shows his true worth. 
news

Week 7 Thursday inactives: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints 

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints 
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) active for Thursday night vs. Saints 

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is officially active for the Jaguars' Week 7 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on "Thursday Night Football." 
news

Saquon Barkley wants to stay put with Giants: 'I don't want to get traded'

With the NFL trade deadline approaching on Oct. 31, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley made it clear that he doesn't want to be traded.
news

NFL trade deadline: Tracking every move since start of the 2023 regular season

NFL.com is tracking every deal made from the start of the 2022 regular season (Sept. 7) through Oct. 31's 4 p.m. ET cutoff.
news

Raiders rule out QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) vs. Bears

The Raiders have ruled out quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ for Sunday's game against the Bears, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Garoppolo has been dealing with a back injury since exiting Las Vegas' Week 6 win.
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams frustrated over role in offense: 'I'm not here just to hang out'

Raiders star Davante Adams has grown frustrated in his lack of involvement in the Las Vegas offense of late, telling reporters on Wednesday that "I'm not here just to hang out."
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa downplays Week 7 matchup with ex-Alabama teammate Jalen Hurts

Sunday night's marquee Dolphins-Eagles showdown features a pair of former Alabama teammates: Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts.
news

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy backs Dak Prescott after up-and-down start to 2023 season

Because Dak Prescott hasn't propelled Dallas to a title in his first seven seasons, he's constantly subjected to intense scrutiny. That pressure is not lost on his coach, Mike McCarthy.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Seahawks' DK Metcalf takes defiant stance regarding penalties: 'I'm not gonna change who I am'

﻿DK Metcalf﻿'s 2023 season has included a couple of touchdowns, an average of 15.3 yards per reception, and enough frustration to land atop coach Pete Carroll's board of penalized Seahawks.
news

Patrick Mahomes invests in Formula One team, 'always looking around' at ownership opportunities

Chiefs stars ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ and ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ are leading a new group of investors strategically pouring money into Alpine F1, one of 10 teams participating in the global pinnacle of motorsport.