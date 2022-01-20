NFL files motion to dismiss Jon Gruden lawsuit, compel arbitration 

The NFL on Wednesday filed a motion to dismiss lawsuits filed by Jon Gruden on Nov. 12 against the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell alleging the parties sought to raze Gruden's career with the release of private emails in which the former Raiders head coach used misogynistic, homophobic and racist terms.

Another motion was filed to compel arbitration. Both motions were filed in Clark County (Nev.) District Court.

Gruden's lawsuit alleges that the NFL and Goodell aimed to "destroy the career and reputation of Jon Gruden."

In its motion to dismiss, the NFL states that "the complaint -- a baseless attempt by Jon Gruden to blame the NFL and its Commissioner for the fallout from the publication of racist, misogynistic and homophobic emails that Gruden wrote and broadly circulated -- should be dismissed for failure to state a single viable cause of action."

Within the motion, it is also noted that Gruden does not dispute what was written in the emails, nor allege they were altered. Furthermore it states that "to the extent that Jon Gruden suffered any damage, he has no one to blame but himself" and therefore "the complaint should be dismissed in its entirety."

In the second motion, the league argues that "under the clear terms of Gruden's employment contract and the NFL's Constitution and Bylaws to which Gruden is bound," arbitration is the proper forum for resolution and an order should be issued to stay the action.

In his lawsuit, Gruden is seeking "the recovery of money in excess of $15,000.00" in each of seven causes of action. He stepped down from his position as Raiders head coach following the release of articles in The Wall Street Journal and New York Times that detailed his aforementioned emails reportedly ranging from 2010 to 2018.

On the day in which the lawsuits were filed, the league issued a statement categorizing them as disreputable.

"The allegations are entirely meritless and the NFL will vigorously defend against these claims," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in the Nov. 12 statement.