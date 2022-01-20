Around the NFL

NFL files motion to dismiss Jon Gruden lawsuit, compel arbitration 

Published: Jan 19, 2022 at 10:51 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

The NFL on Wednesday filed a motion to dismiss lawsuits filed by Jon Gruden on Nov. 12 against the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell alleging the parties sought to raze Gruden's career with the release of private emails in which the former Raiders head coach used misogynistic, homophobic and racist terms.

Another motion was filed to compel arbitration. Both motions were filed in Clark County (Nev.) District Court.

Gruden's lawsuit alleges that the NFL and Goodell aimed to "destroy the career and reputation of Jon Gruden."

In its motion to dismiss, the NFL states that "the complaint -- a baseless attempt by Jon Gruden to blame the NFL and its Commissioner for the fallout from the publication of racist, misogynistic and homophobic emails that Gruden wrote and broadly circulated -- should be dismissed for failure to state a single viable cause of action."

Within the motion, it is also noted that Gruden does not dispute what was written in the emails, nor allege they were altered. Furthermore it states that "to the extent that Jon Gruden suffered any damage, he has no one to blame but himself" and therefore "the complaint should be dismissed in its entirety."

In the second motion, the league argues that "under the clear terms of Gruden's employment contract and the NFL's Constitution and Bylaws to which Gruden is bound," arbitration is the proper forum for resolution and an order should be issued to stay the action.

In his lawsuit, Gruden is seeking "the recovery of money in excess of $15,000.00" in each of seven causes of action. He stepped down from his position as Raiders head coach following the release of articles in The Wall Street Journal and New York Times that detailed his aforementioned emails reportedly ranging from 2010 to 2018.

On the day in which the lawsuits were filed, the league issued a statement categorizing them as disreputable.

"The allegations are entirely meritless and the NFL will vigorously defend against these claims," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in the Nov. 12 statement.

Wednesday's motions maintain the league's stance that Gruden's claims are without merit.

Related Content

news

Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins excited at prospect of competing to be Steelers' QB1 next season

Steelers quarterbacks ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ and ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ are each relishing the chance to be the franchise's next starting quarterback.  
news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder/thumb) expected to play vs. Packers, but won't be 100 percent

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to play, but will not be 100 percent in the San Francisco's Divisional Round contest Saturday night against the top-seeded Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield undergoes successful shoulder surgery: 'This is not the end of my story'

Baker Mayfield underwent repair for his torn labrum Wednesday and posted a short video afterward deeming it a "complete success." He is expected to begin light throwing in April, but a full recovery will require 4-6 months.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy defends last-second draw play: 'We had great confidence in that situation'

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy defended how his team handled the final seconds of their playoff loss to the 49ers when speaking with reporters Wednesday.
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry on status vs. Bengals: 'We'll see where I am on Saturday' 

Derrick Henry is a welcome sight at Titans practice, having returned following a lengthy layoff with a foot injury. But the star RB isn't yet ready to proclaim himself a go for the team's Divisional Round home playoff game against the Bengals on Saturday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 19

Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen (ankle) and RT ﻿Tristan Wirfs (ankle)﻿ will be listed as DNPs for the team's walkthrough Wednesday, per coach Bruce Arians. Also, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Tuesday.
news

NFL fines Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians $50,000 for striking player on helmet

The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians $50,000 for striking Bucs safety Andrew Adams on the helmet during the team's 31-15 playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Eagles GM Howie Roseman says Jalen Hurts enters offseason as starting QB for 2022

The Eagles plan to ride into 2022 with ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ as their starting quarterback. GM Howie Roseman praised Hurts' development Wednesday while affirming the QB has done enough to head into the offseason as the starter.
news

Joe Burrow downplays Bengals' first playoff win in 31 years: 'This is how it's gonna be from here on out'

﻿Joe Burrow﻿ wasn't around for any of the Cincinnati Bengals' playoff miseries of the past, and therefore he's not saddled by them. The second-year QB has made it clear that he simply expects playoff success.
news

Sean McVay: Rams have 'tremendous respect (for), but not fear' of Tom Brady

Fresh off beating the Cardinals in ﻿Kyler Murray﻿'s first career postseason start, the Rams must swiftly turn their attention to facing a quarterback who laps the field in playoff wins, Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady.
news

Ryan Tannehill on Titans' path to No. 1 seed in AFC: 'It hasn't always been perfect and pretty'

Tennessee's up-and-down season saw just three Titans offensive players start all 17 games in the regular season. And still, Ryan Tannehill's team finished with a 12-5 record.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW