NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Downgrade all Jets

We're here to answer your Week 15 questions after the 49ers got it done on Thursday Night Football against the Seahawks, clinching the NFC West. Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are here to help you narrow down some tough decisions for your lineups ahead of a huge playoff weekend and discuss the impact to fantasy weapons for the Jets now that Mike White has been ruled out. The hosts also look ahead to the Saturday slate of games for guys they are keeping their eye on and hand out a couple sleepers for the week that could help you advance.