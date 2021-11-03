NFL Fantasy Podcast: Week 9 Fantasy Previews (aka The Whole Nine Yards)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview every game on the Week 9 schedule! First, we have TONS of headlines to react to: Aaron Rodgers and Saquon Barkley have tested positive for COVID, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will miss the rest of the season with a lingering ankle issue, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told his team in a meeting that Odell Beckham is not currently a part of their team, and we had no major trades before the deadline to impact our fantasy landscape. Next, the hosts try to answer 3 Big Question for Week 9, covering Ryan Tannehill's outlook going forward without Derrick Henry and concerns about Patrick Mahomes. After that, the experts preview every Thursday and Sunday matchup on the Week 9 calendar. Finally, the hosts wrap up the show with their favorite sleeper picks for Week 9.
