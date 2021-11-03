NFL Fantasy Podcast: Week 9 Fantasy Previews (aka The Whole Nine Yards)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview every game on the Week 9 schedule! First, we have TONS of headlines to react to: Aaron Rodgers and ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ have tested positive for COVID, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will miss the rest of the season with a lingering ankle issue, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told his team in a meeting that ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ is not currently a part of their team, and we had no major trades before the deadline to impact our fantasy landscape. Next, the hosts try to answer 3 Big Question for Week 9, covering ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿'s outlook going forward without Derrick Henry and concerns about ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿. After that, the experts preview every Thursday and Sunday matchup on the Week 9 calendar. Finally, the hosts wrap up the show with their favorite sleeper picks for Week 9.