NFL Fantasy Podcast: Week 8 Fantasy Previews (aka Pieces of Eight)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview every game on the Week 8 slate! The hosts start by reacting to recent fantasy headlines: the Green Bay Packers could be without wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard on Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor returned to practice, and the New York Jets have acquired quarterback Joe Flacco from the Philadelphia Eagles. Next, the hosts try to answer three big questions for Week 8, covering players we'd most like to see traded before the NFL's Nov. 2 deadline, Jalen Hurts' 20-plus fantasy point streak, and if it's time to give up on the Chicago Bears' passing game. After that, the experts preview Thursday Night Football and run through every Sunday matchup on the Week 8 schedule. Finally, the hosts wrap up the show with their favorite sleeper picks for Week 8.
