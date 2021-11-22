NFL Fantasy Podcast: Week 11 Fantasy Recap (aka Stranger Fantasy Things)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to recap all the action from Week 11! The hosts start with fantasy headlines: Chicago Bears quarterback ﻿Justin Fields﻿ left Sunday's game early with a rib injury and was replaced by Andy Dalton; Dallas Cowboys receiver ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿ suffered a concussion and his status for Thursday is in question; and a couple of running backs had monster games this weekend. After the news, Marcas and Michael review lessons they learned in Week 11, looking at a couple players on opposite trajectories this season. Then, the hosts review the week's top performers and their biggest disappointments, including a weird game between the Titans and Texans. Next, the experts identify players to trade away and others to dangle as trade bait before answering trade questions from the listeners submitted on Twitter. Later, Marcas and Michael cover the top waiver wire targets for Week 12, and finally, we wrap up the show previewing the Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.