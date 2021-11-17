NFL Fantasy Podcast: Week 11 Fantasy Previews (aka This One Goes To 11)

Published: Nov 17, 2021 at 05:36 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview every game on the Week 11 schedule! First, the hosts react to the latest fantasy headlines: Cordarrelle Patterson is expected to be a game-time decision on Thursday night, Elijah Mitchell's status is uncertain this weekend, and Saquon Barkley returned to practice this week. Then, the experts recap their takeaways from Monday Night Football and try to answer three big questions for Week 11. After that, Marcas and Michael preview every Thursday and Sunday Week 11 matchup, highlighting one fantasy player of note for each game. Finally, the hosts wrap up the show with their favorite sleeper picks for this weekend.

