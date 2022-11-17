NFL Fantasy Podcast: Monday night fiesta

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for anew edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start by discussing the biggest news from around the league, including some impactful injuries and how you should proceed with a plentiful waiver wire this week. They go on to preview Thursday Night Football, as well as the Week 11 matchups, and give you their sleepers and streamers for the week.
Also, NFL Fantasy en Espanol analyst, Mauricio Gutierrez, stops by to get everyone hyped for a big Mexico City matchup between the 49ers and the Cardinals!
