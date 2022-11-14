NFL Fantasy Podcast: Justin Fields is a top 5 QB rest of season

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start off by breaking down a wild weekend across the NFL including a few key injuries that could change the fantasy landscape. They also get into Week 10's top performers, give you their five biggest fantasy takeaways from Sunday, go over a very important waiver wire week, and tell you which players deserve a boost in Madden ratings after a big week.