NFL Fantasy Podcast: Justin Fields is a top 5 QB rest of season

Published: Nov 14, 2022 at 06:00 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start off by breaking down a wild weekend across the NFL including a few key injuries that could change the fantasy landscape. They also get into Week 10's top performers, give you their five biggest fantasy takeaways from Sunday, go over a very important waiver wire week, and tell you which players deserve a boost in Madden ratings after a big week.

Also, reacting to a few storylines across the league, the hosts play Cap or No Cap!

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

