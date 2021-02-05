NFL Fantasy Podcast: Fantasy Year in Review: Running Backs (aka Running It Back)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! In this episode, the hosts review the 2020 NFL Fantasy season from the running back prospective. First, Marcas and Michael discuss the year's biggest preseason hits and misses and how to approach 2021 fantasy draft strategy as it relates to the running back position (10:18). After that, the hosts take a deeper look at the Chiefs' Super Bowl running back core and discuss what to do with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Damien Williams next year (32:47). Next, the fantasy experts play, 'either/or,' and pick which running backs would be best to add to a fantasy team if owners were only able to hold one or the other. Names compared include Detroit Lion D'Andre Swift vs. Los Angeles Ram Cam Akers and Cleveland Browns backs Nick Chubb vs. Kareem Hunt (36:07). Finally, Marcas and Michael get fans ready for the Super Bowl by revealing their final DFS Picks for the year and making their game predictions for Sunday's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (44:06).
