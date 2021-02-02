NFL Fantasy Podcast: Fantasy Year in Review, Quarterbacks (aka Signal-Callers of Duty)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! In this episode, the hosts review the 2020 NFL Fantasy season from the quarterback prospective. First, Marcas and Michael discuss the impact of the recently announced trade sending Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams and Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions (9:19). After that, Marcas and Michael break down the Philadelphia Eagles QB situation and whether Carson Wentz or Jalen Hurts will be the team's week 1 starter (21:07). Next, the fantasy experts project whether some of the league's key quarterbacks, such as Deshaun Watson and Jimmy Garoppolo, will stay with their respective teams next year (24:42). Then, Marcas and Michael go in depth on the year of QBs in 2020 Fantasy Football, breaking down the season's biggest hits and misses, a potential need to adjust fantasy QB scoring, and the top 5 QBs for 2021 (33:54). Finally, in honor of the 30th anniversary of the 49ers' attempted logo change, the hosts break down what they think are the worst logos in professional sports (48:43).