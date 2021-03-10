NFL Fantasy Podcast: Fantasy Free Agency Preview (aka The Frenzy Forecaster)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! In this episode, the hosts prepare for the looming free agent frenzy. First, Marcas and Michael react to the biggest news of the week, including Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott signing an extension and Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin receiving a franchise tag (3:53). Then, the hosts discuss whether players such as Kenny Golladay, Aaron Jones and Jameis Winston should stay with their current teams or head elsewhere (13:06). Marcas and Michael also discuss the dream landing spots for top free agent wide receivers, including Will Fuller, Curtis Samuel and JuJu Smith-Schuster (26:18). The hosts round out the show discussing how much gas is left in the tank for some top running backs including Chris Carson, Kenyan Drake, Marlon Mack and James Conner (38:46).
Rookies in Fantasy Football: Are QBs or TEs Worth Drafting?
Michael Florio examines the stats of rookie quarterbacks and tight ends over the last decade to see if we can learn whether or not we should be targeting them in fantasy drafts.
NFL Offseason Fantasy Mock Draft 1.0: Jonathan Taylor, Travis Kelce go early
The NFL's Free Agency Frenzy is still two weeks away. You know what it's a perfect time for? That's right! Let's do a fantasy football mock draft.
NFL Fantasy Podcast: Offseason Mock Draft No. 1 (aka Our First Best Guess)
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio conduct a mock draft alongside 10 of their closest friends.
How to avoid overpaying for rookie RB, WR in fantasy football
Michael Florio dives into the numbers in an effort to decide whether or not targeting rookies in fantasy football is a worthwhile approach heading into the 2021 season.
Michael F. Florio's fantasy football top 12 tight ends
These top-12 TE rankings from February are sure to change over the next few months, but debating and questioning these rankings will help shape your thinking heading into the 2021 season.
Fantasy Fallout: Carson Wentz trade leaves unproven Colts, Eagles WRs in the lurch
In the aftermath of the Eagles' trade of Carson Wentz to the Colts, Marcas Grant looks at the impact it will have on Wentz, Jalen Hurts and receivers in Philadelphia and Indianapolis.
Fantasy Football Rorschach Test: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs
What kind of fantasy season can we expect from Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs in 2021? Marcas Grant takes a look at the third-year back.
NFL Fantasy Podcast: Fantasy Year in Review: Running Backs (aka Running It Back)
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio review the 2020 NFL Fantasy season from the running back prospective.
Michael F. Florio's fantasy football top 12 wide receivers
These top-12 WR rankings from February are sure to change over the next few months, but debating and questioning these rankings will help shape your thinking heading into the 2021 season.
NFL fantasy football: The upside of upside tight ends
The fantasy tight end position has been a riddle wrapped inside of an enigma stuffed into a mystery. But maybe it doesn't have to be. Marcas Grant tries to make sense of it ahead of the 2021 season.