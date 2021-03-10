NFL Fantasy Podcast: Fantasy Free Agency Preview (aka The Frenzy Forecaster)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! In this episode, the hosts prepare for the looming free agent frenzy. First, Marcas and Michael react to the biggest news of the week, including Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott signing an extension and Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin receiving a franchise tag (3:53). Then, the hosts discuss whether players such as Kenny Golladay, Aaron Jones and Jameis Winston should stay with their current teams or head elsewhere (13:06). Marcas and Michael also discuss the dream landing spots for top free agent wide receivers, including Will Fuller, Curtis Samuel and JuJu Smith-Schuster (26:18). The hosts round out the show discussing how much gas is left in the tank for some top running backs including Chris Carson, Kenyan Drake, Marlon Mack and James Conner (38:46).