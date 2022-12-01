Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Christian Watson a must-start

Published: Nov 30, 2022 at 09:41 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start off by discussing some of the biggest fantasy headlines from around the league, including an impactful injury to a running back stud from last week, the return of Ja'Marr Chase, and the fantasy impact of Deshaun Watson returning from his 11-game suspension. They go on to preview the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Bills and the Patriots and talk about a few Fantasy Heroes and Fantasy Villains for Week 13.

Additionally, the guys campaign for a handful of potential sleepers and break down a few scary matchups that may bring some hesitation.

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

