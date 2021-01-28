NFL Fantasy Podcast: 2020 Exit Interviews, Part 8 (aka Four To Go)

Published: Jan 28, 2021 at 04:30 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! In this episode, the hosts wrap up their "exit interviews" with teams that will be making the positions of the 2021 NFL Draft. First, Marcas and Michael discuss the Green Bay Packers and how the team could perform in the potential absence of QB ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ (5:42). After that, it's time to touch on Mike Florio's Buffalo Bills. The fantasy experts break down the future of quarterback ﻿Josh Allen﻿ and whether or not he should be considered the QB1 in 2021 (16:37). Next up is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- a team that the hosts admit lacks clarity heading into the next fantasy draft (24:07). Then, Marcas and Michael discuss the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and whether or not there will be a third trustworthy fantasy wide receiver next year (32:55). Finally, they will discuss this weekend's football TV options, weighing the Madden Pro Bowl and collegiate Senior Bowl (42:35). 

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcasts network.

