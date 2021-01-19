NFL Fantasy Podcast: 2020 Exit Interviews, Part 5 (aka Par Four)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! In this episode, the hosts continue conducting "exit interviews" with teams that will be making selections in the 17-20 positions of the 2021 NFL Draft. First, Marcas and Michael discuss the Las Vegas Raiders and whether or not RB Josh Jacobs was overrated this year (6:34). After that, it's time for the Miami Dolphin's exit interview. The fantasy experts break down the future of the Dolphins running backs following a disappointing playoff miss (16:09). Next up is the Washington Football Team and its complex QB situation. The hosts discuss how much that situation will impact projections of RB Antonio Gibson and WR Terry McLaurin (25:34). Then, Marcas and Michael discuss the Chicago Bears. Following a slow start to his career, RB David Montgomery has finally shown some promise. Was it real or a mirage (36:37)? Finally, the hosts discuss the social media impact of what may have been the end of the Drew Brees era following the New Orleans Saints loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (46:43).