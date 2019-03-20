NFL Fantasy LIVE Podcast: Workhorse Traders

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in studio to get into the biggest fantasy headlines! The guys start off with the most newsworthy items of late including Kareem Hunt's suspension, Ryan Fitzpatrick heading to Miami and Randall Cobb signing in Dallas (4:12). Next, the trio gets into Fabs' Free Agency Winners and Losers list (23:25). Lastly, MG, Graham and Fabs wrap up the show with their McDonald's Golden Moments from this past fantasy season (37:50).