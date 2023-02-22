NFL Fantasy Football: Will they be back?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! On this week's show, the hosts break down the big free-agent QB market and what moves would be the most intriguing for fantasy. Is Tom Brady done? Will Lamar Jackson ever get a deal from the Ravens? Is there too much darkness surrounding Aaron Rodgers? The guys get into all of that and more. Also, it's the official debut of Florio's Film Festival! This week, the hosts sent themselves back in time to re-watch Terminator 2: Judgement Day and Michael gives you his review of the classic 1991 action flick!