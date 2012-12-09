NFL fantasy football: Week 14 Players of the Week

You want to know what type of day it was for the Seahawks? Lynch scored more than 30 points ... and wasn't the best fantasy option on his own team. Still, it was a good day for the former Cal Bear. He spent most of the day in Beast Mode, rushing for 128 yards and tying a career-high with three touchdowns -- his first multi-TD performance of the 2012 season -- in a 58-0 thrashing of the Arizona Cardinals. Next week, the Seahawks visit the Buffalo Bills. Fantasy RBs are averaging more than 25 points at Ralph Wilson Stadium this year.