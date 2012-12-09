NFL fantasy football: Week 14 Players of the Week

It was a strange fantasy week. After a flurry of early scoring, things went dormant for awhile before another fantasy frenzy later in the day. When the smoke cleared, Week 14 arguably boasts the best collection of fantasy high-scorers over the length of the 2012 season. So without further ado, here are this week's fantasy studs.
5. Adrian Peterson, RB, Minnesota Vikings (29.00 fantasy points)
We're running out of superlatives to describe A.D.'s performances every week. Sunday, he surpassed last week's 28-point explosion thanks to 154 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 21-14 win over the Chicago Bears. He's now rushed for more than 100 yards in seven straight games and has scored 25-plus fantasy points in three of his last four contests. Minnesota travels to St. Louis next week. The Rams have been rather forgiving on their home field to opposing fantasy running backs. Look for this trend to continue.
4. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Seattle Seahawks (30.80 fantasy points)
You want to know what type of day it was for the Seahawks? Lynch scored more than 30 points ... and wasn't the best fantasy option on his own team. Still, it was a good day for the former Cal Bear. He spent most of the day in Beast Mode, rushing for 128 yards and tying a career-high with three touchdowns -- his first multi-TD performance of the 2012 season -- in a 58-0 thrashing of the Arizona Cardinals. Next week, the Seahawks visit the Buffalo Bills. Fantasy RBs are averaging more than 25 points at Ralph Wilson Stadium this year.
3. Nick Foles, QB, Philadelphia Eagles (28.30 fantasy points)
The rookie had a breakout performance, throwing for 381 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing score to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-21, and end an eight-game losing streak. Foles has thrown for more than 250 yards in back-to-back games, scoring double-digit fantasy points in both of those games. Next week, he'll face a Bengals' secondary that gave Tony Romo problems in Week 14.
2. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers (37.08 fantasy points)
Remember a few weeks ago when fantasy owners couldn't pay anyone to take Newton off their hands? Those days seem long gone after Newton accounted for 403 yards of total offense (including 116 rush yards) and three total touchdowns in a 30-20 upset of the Atlanta Falcons. Newton has scored 103.6 points combined in his last three games and has topped 37 fantasy points twice in that span. He will try to keep that hot streak going in Week 15 against the San Diego Chargers.
1. Seattle Seahawks D/ST (41.00 fantasy points)
Normally the No. 1 player on this list earns #KABOOM honors, but this week that feels inadequate. The Seahawks completely dismantled the woebegone Arizona Cardinals offense, forcing eight turnovers, collecting three sacks and scoring a pair of touchdowns. It was by far the best defensive performance of the season, besting the Denver Broncos, who tallied 29 points in Week 6. Next up: the Buffalo Bills, whose offense could only muster 12 points against the St. Louis Rams in Week 14.