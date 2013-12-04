NFL fantasy football: Week 14 matchups

Analysis: It doesn't matter who it the starting quarterback for the Vikings, the only Purple People you're really trusting this week are Adrian Peterson, and (maybe) the receiving duo of Greg Jennings and Cordarrelle Patterson. Although you're only going with that last pair if you're short on options. We've said repeatedly that Ray Rice is a matchup-based option. This is another one of those good matchups. Get him in your lineup as a RB2 or flex choice. Joe Flacco and Torrey Smith should combine to also produce well for fantasy owners. Dennis Pitta could return this week, but it's too risky a play -- even against the Vikings.