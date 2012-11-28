NFL fantasy football: Week 13 matchups

It's lucky Week 13. At least it's lucky for those of us who get to progress to the fantasy playoffs. That means it's the last chance for some of us out there to get our acts together and make that final push to get into the dance. Since we're all in this together (supposedly), we'll do our best to help you find the best matchups to help you make the postseason. Let's go!
Analysis: Look for Chad Henne to stay hot against a defense that has struggled all season. That means Cecil Shorts and Justin Blackmon should once again be big playmakers. With Jalen Parmele out, Rashad Jennings has value as a flex option, but anything more than that is risky. C.J. Spiller should be started in all circumstances -- look for him to approach 100 yards with at least one score. Stevie Johnson should find the end zone against Jacksonville's secondary while Josh Scobee is a strong play at kicker this week.
Analysis: Defenses will lead the way in this one. With Richard Sherman and Brandon Browner expected to play, things could be tough for Jay Cutler. Matt Forte expects to play, which means he'll take touches from Michael Bush. But against Seattle, both backs will have depressed totals. It's hard to advise starting anyone against the Bears defense -- that goes double with an inconsistent offense like Seattle's. Take a chance with Marshawn Lynch, if you must. But be sure to temper your expectations.
Analysis:Andrew Luck has been a different quarterback on the road -- a trend that could continue against the Lions. That doesn't mean you should stay away from Reggie Wayne and T.Y. Hilton. Both receivers should still make plays, even if Luck struggles. Matthew Stafford may throw a pick or two, but he should still be able to get the ball downfield to Calvin Johnson and Ryan Broyles. It's hard to confidently predict a Detroit running back, but with Mikel Leshoure uncertain, things could open up for Joique Bell.
Analysis: Of course you're playing Adrian Peterson this week. But Christian Ponder? Not if you can help it. Ponder's cause could be helped by a healthy Percy Harvin -- same goes for your fantasy roster. If Harvin can go, he should earn WR2 consideration. Aaron Rodgers will likely continue to be as efficient as ever, spreading the ball around to Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb ... and possibly Greg Jennings, though it's best to take a wait-and-see attitude on Jennings.
Analysis:Jonathan Stewart's ankle looks dicey for this week. That means DeAngelo Williams should see plenty of carries this week. He's not the best starting option, but if you're looking for a flex play, his matchup is favorable. Steve Smith and Brandon LaFell are much more solid starts this week. Now that the Chiefs have re-discovered Jamaal Charles, he should be full speed ahead. As for the rest of the Kansas City offense ... start 'em at your own peril.
Analysis: The Dolphins' stout run defense could make things tough on Stevan Ridley, but he should still approach 70 yards and a touchdown. However, Wes Welker and Julian Edelman could see plenty of targets against Miami's secondary. The duo is especially valuable in PPR leagues. One week after returning to fantasy relevance, Reggie Bush has the matchup stacked against him. Ryan Tannehill, Davone Bess and Brian Hartline will pick up some of the slack, but don't look for enormous numbers.
Analysis: With two struggling offenses, there isn't much fantasy value to be mined from this contest. However, look for Beanie Wells to put together a nice day -- possibly approaching 100 yards against the Jets defense. Expect Larry Fitzgerald's struggles to continue as he'll likely matchup with Antonio Cromartie. There's even less to like about the Jets this week, unless you consider Jeremy Kerley to be a quality flex play. I'm not among that crowd.
Analysis: Until some defense gives you reason to think otherwise, Colin Kaepernick is a dual-threat who should be in your starting lineup. The Niners' offense is still run-centric and Frank Gore will see plenty of chances. Look for him to post 80-90 rushing yards with a score. Offensively, it could be tough going for the Rams, but Danny Amendola is a PPR must-start. Expect San Francisco to clamp down on Steven Jackson after his big game against them a couple of weeks ago.
Analysis: The fantasy resurrection of Andre Johnson should continue this week against a division rival. Look for Johnson and Matt Schaub to connect for at least one score. The same goes for Owen Daniels, who could once again post double-digits fantasy points. After climbing on the Chris Johnson bandwagon last week, I'm jumping off this week. However, there will be opportunities for Nate Washington to make plays in the passing game -- as long as the Titans' offensive line can keep Jake Locker upright.
Analysis: There's no good excuse to bench Doug Martin at this point, but his numbers could be depressed against a hot Broncos defense. It will be a similar story for Vincent Jackson and Mike Williams, but the suddenly resurgent Dallas Clark could find his way into the end zone yet again. The Denver duo of Demaryius Thomas and Eric Decker should have a field day against Tampa's secondary. And while all signs point to Knowshon Moreno playing big again this week, beware of #Shanahanigans (in the form of Ronnie Hillman) returning to the Mile High City.
Analysis: With Ben Roethlisberger out of action, the entire Pittsburgh offense takes a fantasy hit. Baltimore's run defense has been suspect this year, which helps presumptive starter Jonathan Dwyer. However, with little consistent threat of big plays in the passing game, the Ravens can tighten up on the run game. While having a home game has better prospects for Joe Flacco, the return of Troy Polamalu to the Steelers' defense doesn't bode well for Torrey Smith.
Analysis: Weather could be a factor in Oakland this weekend, which should hurt Brandon Weeden and the passing game, but could be a plus for Trent Richardson. If the rain forces Cleveland to keep the ball on the ground, Richardson has a good chance to top 100 yards with a couple of scores. Likewise, the rain could mean more touches for Marcel Reece and Darren McFadden. However the slippery conditions could limit the number of carries Run DMC sees this week.
Analysis:A.J. Green is likely to start a new touchdown streak this week against the Chargers. Look for Green and Andy Dalton to connect on several targets during the day. An injury to Mohamed Sanu should thrust Andrew Hawkins back into the spotlight as a No. 2 receiver. Ryan Mathews should right the fantasy ship a little this week. The numbers probably won't be huge, but it's fair to expect 80 yards and a score. Beyond that, it could be a struggle choosing between Malcom Floyd and Robert Meachem in the San Diego aerial attack.
Analysis: After a breakout performance last week, Bryce Brown is an interesting flex play this week. The rookie has a chance to approach 100 yards for the second straight week. On any other week, Jeremy Maclin would be a quality play -- especially with DeSean Jackson out -- but as long as Nick Foles is under center, any Eagles receivers are a dicey play. Conversely, the Cowboys pitch-and-catch combination of Tony Romo and Dez Bryant have a chance to make more than a few plays against a Philly secondary that has looked confused most of the season.
Analysis: Expect Eli Manning to stay hot after his big performance last Sunday night. Manning, Victor Cruz and Hakeem Nicks should keep the Redskins' secondary vexed all night long. Start Ahmad Bradshaw with caution against a quality run defense. Robert Griffin III will have plenty of chances to get his receivers involved. Look for Pierre Garcon to post 100 receiving yards with a score this week.