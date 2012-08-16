NFL fantasy football: Spend big early to get big names

Recently, our crew of fantasy football analysts conducted a mock fantasy football auction draft. The 15-man roster consisted of one QB, two RBs, two WRs, one TE, one WR/RB, one K, one DEF and six bench spots. It uses NFL.com's standard scoring system.
What was your auction strategy?
I know a lot of players like to play it cool and let the auction come to them. Forget that. If you're willing to spend a little money you can end up with two great running backs, something that can't happen in snake drafts. So I go big early, and rely on my skills to identify bargains later.
What was your favorite pick?
I love getting Aaron Hernandez for only $11. Thought that was a pretty good get. I wouldn't be surprised if he ends up with more points this year compared to Gronk.
What pick do you regret the most?
I might have spent too much on Ryan Mathews. I probably would have played that differently, but I got caught up in the heat of the auction. Good to have one of these under my belt to know what to do.
Oh yeah, and this is why you don't do a draft until at least after the third preseason game! I can't stress this enough.
Did your draft strategy work?
For the most part. My flex spot is pretty weak on paper right now. But I could have found some real bargains. The truth is, my roster will likely shift so much on the bench because of the waiver wire, I'll be cool.
What do you like/dislike about your team?
I might have over-spent on some players. Brandon Lloyd could be a mistake, especially since I have Hernandez. Overall, I'm rather pleased with Tony Romo, Mathews, LeSean McCoy and A.J. Green. If those guys stay healthy, I'm feeling like this team will be in great shape.