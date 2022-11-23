NFL Fantasy Football Show: QB shuffle

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new, day-before-Thanksgiving edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts begin by discussing some of the biggest storylines from around the league, including several starting QB shakeups and what it means for the fantasy pieces involved. They go on to preview a Thanksgiving Day stuffed with football as well as the Week 12 matchups while giving you their sleepers and streamers for the week.