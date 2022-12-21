NFL Fantasy Football Show: Festivus for the rest of us

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start by discussing some of the biggest fantasy headlines from around the league, including an update on Jalen Hurts' status versus the Cowboys and a familiar face in Nick Foles getting the start for the Colts this weekend. They go on to preview an important Thursday Night Football matchup between the Jaguars and the Jets and talk about a few Fantasy Heroes and Fantasy Villains for Week 16 to help you navigate a path to your championships.