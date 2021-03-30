NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Wide Receiver Redux (aka Perceiving Receiving)

Marcas Grant is joined by Matt Harmon for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! In this episode, Marcas and Matt discuss the wide receiver position and how to evaluate players in the role (6:32). Next, the hosts evaluate many recent free agency moves, such as Kenny Golladay to the New York Giants and Will Fuller to the Miami Dolphins, and discuss which moves will make a significant fantasy impact (25:31). Then, Marcas and Matt discuss Harmon's new venture, 'Reception Perception,' a methodology for rating wide receivers based on route running (39:49). Finally, the show wraps by answering hard-hitting questions such as Godzilla vs. King Kong and whether Peyton Manning or Baker Mayfield make better commercials (52:10).
