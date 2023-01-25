NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: What's the problem?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another special edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! Today, the guys break down what's next for the teams that went home after this past weekend's Divisional Round and provide a fantasy outlook for a few notable free agents going into the 2023 offseason. They also preview this upcoming weekend's AFC and NFC Championship matchups while also discussing the fantasy postseason stock for a few players that contributed over the weekend.