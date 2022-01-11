NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Welcome to the Offseason (aka Fantasy Yearbook Signing)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast looking ahead to the offseason. First, the hosts hand out their own personal fantasy awards, naming their picks for Most Likely to Repeat as Top Scorer at His Position, Most Likely to be Overdrafted in 2022, Most Likely to be Underdrafted in 2022, Most Likely to "Make the Leap," and Most Likely to Fall Out of Fantasy Relevance. After that, the experts react to head coach firings around the league by analyzing the impacts on dynasty players who will have new coaching staffs in 2022, including ﻿Jaylen Waddle﻿ and ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ in Miami, Justin Fields in Chicago, ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ and ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ in New York, and ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿ in Denver.