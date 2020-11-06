NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 9 Weekend Preview (AKA The Whole Nine Yards)

Marcas Grant is joined by Michael F. Florio for the Friday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo recaps Thursday Night Football between the Packers and 49ers (3:55) and also discuss the biggest headlines of late including ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ potentially playing Sunday if he continues to test negative for COVID-19 (13:22). Next, Marcas and Michael answer the big questions of Week 9 surrounding ﻿Antonio Brown﻿, ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ and Josh Allen (20:13). Lastly, the guys round out the show talking about players with great value on Draft Kings (33:17) and the 'Ask a Nerd' segment (47:15).