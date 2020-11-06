NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 9 Weekend Preview (AKA The Whole Nine Yards)

Marcas Grant is joined by Michael F. Florio for the Friday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo recaps Thursday Night Football between the Packers and 49ers (3:55) and also discuss the biggest headlines of late including Matthew Stafford potentially playing Sunday if he continues to test negative for COVID-19 (13:22). Next, Marcas and Michael answer the big questions of Week 9 surrounding Antonio Brown, Christian McCaffrey and Josh Allen (20:13). Lastly, the guys round out the show talking about players with great value on Draft Kings (33:17) and the 'Ask a Nerd' segment (47:15).
Michael F. Florio's Week 9 fantasy football sleepers
A pair of Raiders and Broncos could make a splash this week while Cole Beasley looks to bounce back against the Seahawks after a bad Week 8. Michael Florio breaks down those sleeper picks and a few more ahead of Sunday's slate of Week 9 action.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 9 Starts and Sits (AKA The Ninth's Watch)
Marcas Grant is joined by Adam Rank for the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week!
Michael F. Florio's Week 8 fantasy football sleepers
Week 8 could be a big one for a host of rookies set to take on bigger roles in the wake of lineup-altering injuries. Michael Florio breaks down why those players, along with Baker Mayfield and Le'Veon Bell, could be in for much success this week.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 8 Weekend Preview (aka Rounding the Turn)
Marcas Grant is joined by Michael F. Florio for the Friday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast where they preview Week 8.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 8 Starts and Sits (aka Eight's Not Enough)
Marcas Grant is joined by Adam Rank for the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week! They dive into the latest news, hold a draft do-over, preview TNF, discuss starts and sits and offer waiver wire advice.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 7 Weekend Preview (aka Turning Points)
Marcas Grant is joined by Michael F. Florio for the Friday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast, recapping the Eagles win over the Giants on Thursday night and the latest headlines ahead of Week 7.
Michael F. Florio's Week 7 fantasy football sleepers
Byes are in play and sleepers might well be needed to wake up your squad. Michael F. Florio has you covered with fantasy football sleepers for Week 7.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 7 Starts and Sits (aka Highs, Lows, and Mids)
Marcas Grant and Adam Rank discuss the news, rookie report cards, Thursday's Giants-Eagles game, who to start and sit in Week 7 and waiver wire moves.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 6 Fantasy Recap (aka Deep Sixed)
Marcas Grant is joined by Kimmi Chex for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! The duo goes over the biggest fantasy headlines, players who either broke out or are faking you out in Week 6, waiver wire targets, players who you should either trade for or trade away, and the two Monday NFL games.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 6 Weekend Preview (aka Chief Concerns)
Marcas Grant is joined by Michael F. Florio for the Friday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo talks about the latest news including Le'Veon Bell signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.