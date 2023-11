Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio continue their preview of the NFL's Week 9 matchups. Should you hold on to Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua with Matthew Stafford potentially being out against the Packers? Tune in to get their picks on that and whether to sit Tony Pollard, ride the hot hand with Rachaad White, if you should be worried about Chris Olave, and much more. Then they reveal the players most likely to be heroes this week.