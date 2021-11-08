NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 9 Fantasy Recap (aka Nine Lives)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to recap every game from Week 9! The hosts discuss the impacts of recent fantasy headlines: Sam Darnold struggled again and his time as the starting quarterback in Carolina may soon come to an end; Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds will miss some time with an ankle injury; and DeSean Jackson plans to sign with the Raiders. Then, Marcas and Michael review lessons they learned in Week 9, discussing the season-long outlooks for quarterbacks Josh Allen and Carson Wentz. Next, the experts look at some of the week's notable top performances, considering whether or not quarterback Matt Ryan and running back Devonta Freeman deserve more starting consideration going forward this season. After that, Marcas and Michael cover the week's biggest fantasy disappointments, apologizing for their big misses of the week, specifically quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and Joe Burrow, among others. Later, the experts play a game of Either/Or, covering some underperforming fantasy starters -- including Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- and looking at which players fantasy managers should be most concerned about going forward. Finally, the hosts close the show with a preview of the upcoming Monday Night Football matchup between the Bears and Steelers.
The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.