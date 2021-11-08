NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 9 Fantasy Recap (aka Nine Lives)

Published: Nov 08, 2021 at 03:21 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to recap every game from Week 9! The hosts discuss the impacts of recent fantasy headlines: ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ struggled again and his time as the starting quarterback in Carolina may soon come to an end; Cardinals running back ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ will miss some time with an ankle injury; and ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ plans to sign with the Raiders. Then, Marcas and Michael review lessons they learned in Week 9, discussing the season-long outlooks for quarterbacks Josh Allen and ﻿Carson Wentz﻿. Next, the experts look at some of the week's notable top performances, considering whether or not quarterback Matt Ryan and running back ﻿Devonta Freeman﻿ deserve more starting consideration going forward this season. After that, Marcas and Michael cover the week's biggest fantasy disappointments, apologizing for their big misses of the week, specifically quarterbacks ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ and ﻿Joe Burrow﻿, among others. Later, the experts play a game of Either/Or, covering some underperforming fantasy starters -- including Chiefs quarterback ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ -- and looking at which players fantasy managers should be most concerned about going forward. Finally, the hosts close the show with a preview of the upcoming Monday Night Football matchup between the Bears and Steelers.

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

