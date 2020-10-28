NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 8 Starts and Sits (aka Eight's Not Enough)

Marcas Grant is joined by Adam Rank for the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week! First, the duo dives into the news of ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ returning from the IR and ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ missing Week 8 with a fractured finger (4:50). Next, Marcas and Adam do a fantasy draft do-over to determine where certain players would be drafted now (11:25) and preview Thursday Night Football between the Falcons and Panthers (25:06). Then, the guys tell you who to start and sit for your Week 8 lineups (31:53). Finally, they round out the show with some waiver wire advice (54:00).