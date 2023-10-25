NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 8 matchup previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the NFL's Week 8 matchups. The hosts start off with the latest news, including updates on Jerome Ford and Justin Fields. Then they break down the Thursday Night Football game between the Buccaneers and the Bills and discuss their expectations for Mike Evans and Dalton Kincaid. After that Grant and Florio preview the early Sunday games including what to do with Dameon Pierce, Josh Downs, and Calvin Ridley.