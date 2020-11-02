NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 8 fantasy recap (aka Either/Or)

Published: Nov 02, 2020 at 06:03 PM

Marcas Grant is joined by Kimmi Chex for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo goes over the biggest fantasy headlines such as Dalvin Cook and DK Metcalf having huge Sundays (3:45). Next, Marcas and Kimmi do the 'Chex marks the spot' segment where they discuss how confident they are in certain players like Damien Harris (20:00). Then, they both gave us their waiver wire targets after most of the Week 8 games (27:10). Lastly, Marcas and Kimmi round out the show by previewing Monday Night Football between the Buccaneers and Giants (41:32).

