NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 7 Fantasy Recap (aka Seven Deadly Fantasy Sins)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to recap every game from Week 7! The hosts discuss the impacts of recent fantasy headlines: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes left Sunday's game against the Titans early after a hit to the head, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule benched starting quarterback Sam Darnold, and New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is expected to miss a couple weeks with a PCL sprain. Then, Marcas and Michael discuss what they learned this week, talking about a couple of running backs they've decided to trust going forward. Next, the hosts look at the week's most notable top performers, wondering what to make of the Cincinnati Bengals receiving corps with Ja'Marr Chase's production and if Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown is "back" after his big game against the Chiefs. After that, the experts cover the week's biggest fantasy disappointments, discussing whether or not to panic about the Chiefs offense. Later, Marcas and Michael play a game of "Real or Mirage," covering Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin, Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert, and Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah. Then, the hosts discuss their top waiver wire targets of the week, and, finally, they close the show previewing the upcoming Monday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints.