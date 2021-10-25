NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 7 Fantasy Recap (aka Seven Deadly Fantasy Sins)

Published: Oct 25, 2021 at 04:37 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to recap every game from Week 7! The hosts discuss the impacts of recent fantasy headlines: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes left Sunday's game against the Titans early after a hit to the head, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule benched starting quarterback Sam Darnold, and New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is expected to miss a couple weeks with a PCL sprain. Then, Marcas and Michael discuss what they learned this week, talking about a couple of running backs they've decided to trust going forward. Next, the hosts look at the week's most notable top performers, wondering what to make of the Cincinnati Bengals receiving corps with Ja'Marr Chase's production and if Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown is "back" after his big game against the Chiefs. After that, the experts cover the week's biggest fantasy disappointments, discussing whether or not to panic about the Chiefs offense. Later, Marcas and Michael play a game of "Real or Mirage," covering Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin, Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert, and Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah. Then, the hosts discuss their top waiver wire targets of the week, and, finally, they close the show previewing the upcoming Monday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

NFL.com

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Chiefs, Bears and 49ers among NFL teams that should be panicking most after rough Week 7

Near the end of the 2021 NFL season's second month, it's still too early to make definitive conclusions on most teams -- but it's NOT too early for certain fan bases to be freaking out. Adam Schein identifies the nine Week 7 losers who should be panicking the most.
news

Packers place WR Davante Adams on reserve/COVID-19 list

Green Bay could be without Davante Adams in Week 8 after announcing the star WR has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Fantasy Football waiver wire targets for Week 8 of 2021 NFL season

Michael F. Florio breaks down which players you should target on the waiver wire ahead of Week 8 of the 2021 NFL Fantasy Football season.
news

Broncos acquire LB Kenny Young from Rams in trade

With a banged-up linebackers corps, the Denver Broncos swung a trade for some aid. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Broncos are acquiring linebacker Kenny Young from the Rams.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW