NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 7 fantasy recap (aka QB continued)

Published: Oct 26, 2020 at 02:53 PM

Marcas Grant is joined by Kimmi Chex for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo goes over the biggest fantasy headlines such as Odell Beckham Jr. tearing his ACL (2:55). Next, Marcas and Kimmi do the 'Chex marks the spot' segment where they discuss if you're back on the bandwagon for certain players (15:46). Then, they both gave us their waiver wire targets after Week 7 (22:56) and decide which running backs currently in a committee would they rather have (30:35). Lastly, Marcas and Kimmi round out the show by previewing Monday Night Football between the Bears and Rams (38:07).

Apple Podcast

Spotify

NFL.com

Google Play link

Related Content

news

Patriots, Falcons, Cowboys among teams with most frustrating losses in Week 7

From blowouts to inexplicably blown leads, excruciating defeats came in all shapes and sizes on Sunday. Adam Schein identifies the most frustrating losses of Week 7, Schein Nine style.
news

Stephen Jones knows Cowboys have 'got the right head guy' in Mike McCarthy

Dallas lost in ugly fashion once again Sunday, meaning the Jones family was going to be asked about its opinion of its still-new coaching staff. The question arrived Monday to Stephen Jones, who remained firm in his belief in Mike McCarthy.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey a long shot to return Thursday vs. Falcons

For ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ to return in Week 8, the RB will have to convince the Panthers' coaches he can give it a go. Ian Rapoport reports CMC is considered a long shot to play Thursday vs. the Falcons. Still, the Panthers haven't ruled him out. 
news

NFL overreactions, Week 7: Baker Mayfield vs. Joe Burrow next great QB rivalry

Brandon Mendoza runs down five overreactions from Week 7 -- and explains why Baker Mayfield vs. Joe Burrow will be the next dominant QB rivalry of our time.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL