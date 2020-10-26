NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 7 fantasy recap (aka QB continued)

Marcas Grant is joined by Kimmi Chex for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo goes over the biggest fantasy headlines such as Odell Beckham Jr. tearing his ACL (2:55). Next, Marcas and Kimmi do the 'Chex marks the spot' segment where they discuss if you're back on the bandwagon for certain players (15:46). Then, they both gave us their waiver wire targets after Week 7 (22:56) and decide which running backs currently in a committee would they rather have (30:35). Lastly, Marcas and Kimmi round out the show by previewing Monday Night Football between the Bears and Rams (38:07).