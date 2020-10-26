NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 7 fantasy recap (aka QB continued)

Marcas Grant is joined by Kimmi Chex for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo goes over the biggest fantasy headlines such as Odell Beckham Jr. tearing his ACL (2:55). Next, Marcas and Kimmi do the 'Chex marks the spot' segment where they discuss if you're back on the bandwagon for certain players (15:46). Then, they both gave us their waiver wire targets after Week 7 (22:56) and decide which running backs currently in a committee would they rather have (30:35). Lastly, Marcas and Kimmi round out the show by previewing Monday Night Football between the Bears and Rams (38:07).
Published: Oct 26, 2020 at 02:53 PM
news
Stephen Jones knows Cowboys have 'got the right head guy' in Mike McCarthy
Dallas lost in ugly fashion once again Sunday, meaning the Jones family was going to be asked about its opinion of its still-new coaching staff. The question arrived Monday to Stephen Jones, who remained firm in his belief in Mike McCarthy.
news
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey a long shot to return Thursday vs. Falcons
For Christian McCaffrey to return in Week 8, the RB will have to convince the Panthers' coaches he can give it a go. Ian Rapoport reports CMC is considered a long shot to play Thursday vs. the Falcons. Still, the Panthers haven't ruled him out.