NFL Fantasy Football Podcast - Week 7 Fantasy Previews (aka Seventh Heaven)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview every game on the Week 7 slate! The hosts start by reacting to recent fantasy headlines: the Cleveland Browns have announced that Case Keenum will start at quarterback on Thursday night, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is practicing again in San Francisco, and Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox underwent successful surgery to repair a broken bone in his hand. Next, the hosts talk about "BYE-Mageddon" and the best strategies for handling such a massive group of fantasy studs with the week off. Then, Marcas and Michael look at three big questions for Week 7, covering droppable wide receivers, underperforming running backs, and fill-in options at quarterback. After that, the experts run through every matchup on the Week 7 schedule (minus the Monday Night game), and finally, the hosts wrap up the show with sleeper picks for Week 7.
Published: Oct 20, 2021 at 03:35 PM
news
