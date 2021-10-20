NFL Fantasy Football Podcast - Week 7 Fantasy Previews (aka Seventh Heaven)

Published: Oct 20, 2021 at 03:35 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview every game on the Week 7 slate! The hosts start by reacting to recent fantasy headlines: the Cleveland Browns have announced that ﻿Case Keenum﻿ will start at quarterback on Thursday night, quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ is practicing again in San Francisco, and Buffalo Bills tight end ﻿Dawson Knox﻿ underwent successful surgery to repair a broken bone in his hand. Next, the hosts talk about "BYE-Mageddon" and the best strategies for handling such a massive group of fantasy studs with the week off. Then, Marcas and Michael look at three big questions for Week 7, covering droppable wide receivers, underperforming running backs, and fill-in options at quarterback. After that, the experts run through every matchup on the Week 7 schedule (minus the Monday Night game), and finally, the hosts wrap up the show with sleeper picks for Week 7.

