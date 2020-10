Marcas Grant is joined by Michael F. Florio for the Friday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo talks about the latest news including Le'Veon Bell signing with the Kansas City Chiefs (4:10). Next, Marcas and Michael answer the big questions of Week 6 surrounding Lamar Jackson, Terry McLaurin and Julio Jones (14:38). Lastly, the guys round out the show talking about players with great value on Draft Kings (30:16) and the 'Ask a Nerd' segment (43:00).