NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 6 matchup previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the NFL's Week 6 matchups. The hosts start off with the latest news, including the impact of injuries to Justin Jefferson, De’Von Achane, and James Conner. Then they breakdown the Thursday Night Football game between the Broncos and Chiefs and share their expectations for the Broncos WRs and Isiah Pacheco. After that Grant and Florio preview the early Sunday games and discuss their expectations for key players, including Derrick Henry, Joe Burrow, and Jonathan Taylor.